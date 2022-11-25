Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection has gained a huge following through the years, and now is the perfect time to stock up on some of the brand's bestsellers.

The shapewear and clothing brand has rolled out its Bi-Annual Sale just in time for Black Friday.

Deals include slashed prices on clothing, everyday essentials, shapewear, sleepwear and much more.

This epic sale only happens twice a year and is loaded up with lots of pieces that won't be discounted forever.

If you're ready to try out SKIMS for yourself, stock up on your favorite pieces or gift them to your loved ones, now is the perfect time to buy.

Just ahead, check out several great items from SKIMS' Bi-Annual Sale.

MORE: Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 fashion deals: Nordstrom, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and more

BOYFRIEND CROP TANK
Price: $26 27% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $36
ESSENTIAL LONG SLEEVE SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT
Price: $52 33% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $78
SOFT SMOOTHING THONG BODYSUIT
Price: $52 23% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $68
SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT
Price: $24 25% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $32
SOFT LOUNGE SLEEP SET
Price: $90 23% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $118
COZY KNIT TANK
Price: $32 38% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $52
CORE CONTROL BRIEF
Price: $20 37% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $32
MORE: Skims reveals huge holiday gift shop loaded with lots of classics, new styles and more

SCULPTING SHORT ABOVE THE KNEE W/ OPEN GUSSET
Price: $22 38% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $36
MATERNITY SCULPTING BODYSUIT MID THIGH
Price: $36 43% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $64
FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
Price: $34 29% SavingsSKIMS

Original: $48
See more great picks from SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale here.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.