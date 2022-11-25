The shapewear and clothing brand has rolled out its Bi-Annual Sale just in time for Black Friday.
Deals include slashed prices on clothing, everyday essentials, shapewear, sleepwear and much more.
This epic sale only happens twice a year and is loaded up with lots of pieces that won't be discounted forever.
If you're ready to try out SKIMS for yourself, stock up on your favorite pieces or gift them to your loved ones, now is the perfect time to buy.
Just ahead, check out several great items from SKIMS' Bi-Annual Sale.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
BOYFRIEND CROP TANK
Price: $26 • 27% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $36
ESSENTIAL LONG SLEEVE SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT
Price: $52 • 33% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $78
SOFT SMOOTHING THONG BODYSUIT
Price: $52 • 23% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $68
SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT
Price: $24 • 25% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $32
SOFT LOUNGE SLEEP SET
Price: $90 • 23% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $118
COZY KNIT TANK
Price: $32 • 38% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $52
CORE CONTROL BRIEF
Price: $20 • 37% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $32
SCULPTING SHORT ABOVE THE KNEE W/ OPEN GUSSET
Price: $22 • 38% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $36
MATERNITY SCULPTING BODYSUIT MID THIGH
Price: $36 • 43% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $64
FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
Price: $34 • 29% SavingsSKIMSOriginal: $48
See more great picks from SKIMS Bi-Annual Sale here.