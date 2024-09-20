Looking for a gift for Dad? We've got you covered.
No matter the occasion, finding a gift for Dad can be tricky. Before shopping, consider asking yourself questions like: Was there something he found "cool" earlier this year? Does he need anything refreshed in his wardrobe? Is there a tool or gadget that would make his life easier? Is there a gift out there that coincides with one of his hobbies?
We're on the hunt for all of the best gifts for dads and father figures from golf gifts to outdoorsy gifts to last-minute gifts like subscriptions and more. Scroll below to find picks for Dad's birthday, a major milestone or to get ahead of holiday shopping while you can!
Gifts for dads under $25
MasterClass subscription, per month
Inspire Dad to learn more about a topic he loves from leaders in their fields. He can learn a new instrument with Ringo Starr, "Win Big in Business" with Mark Cuban, cook with Wolfgang Puck and more.
- $10 to $20
- MasterClass
W&P Design Prism Cocktail Ice Mold in Charcoal
"This Prism Cocktail Ice Tray brings the swanky speakeasy vibe to your home bar, creating one large intricately etched geometric cube of ice that's sure to kick your cocktail game up a notch," Huckberry's website reads.
- $15
- Huckberry
Sur La Table Double-Wall Double Espresso Glasses, Set Of 2
For the dad who loves his morning espresso.
- $14.96
- $19.95
- Sur La Table
Jack Black Post Shave Cooling Gel
Add Jack Black's Post Shave Cooling Gel to Dad's skin care routine to help soothe his skin.
- $23
- Sephora
Gifts for dads under $50
National Park Candle
Inspired by national parks, these candles can evoke fond memories of time spent in the great outdoors.
- $26
- Uncommon Goods
Case Elegance Modern 2x3 Watch Box
A sleek black case for Dad's watch collection.
- $50
- Huckberry
ATECH Innovation AirTag Multitool 7-in-1 Pro
This multitool features a keychain and carabiner, 1/4-inch hex wrench, 5.5-millimeter hex wrench, 12-millimeter hex wrench, bottle opener, phone stand and bicycle tool. Plus, it holds an AirTag (AirTag not included).
- $35
- Huckberry
Green Bay Packers Historic '47 Clean Up Hat
Check out '47 Brand for vintage-inspired NFL gear featuring Dad's favorite team.
- $30
- '47 Brand
Craighill Match Striker
Strike a match with this sleek, elegant piece from Craighill. It's perfect to display on a coffee table, desk or mantle.
- $48
- Huckberry
Italian Leather Money-Clip Wallet
This 100% Italian leather wallet features four card slots (for up to eight cards), an ID pocket and an elastic pull tab for easy card access.
- $29.90
- Quince
Gifts for dads under $100
New York Times Custom Football Book
Gift Dad this football book featuring reprinted coverage of his favorite team.
- $90
- Uncommon Goods
Aim Short
These Aim shorts from Vuori are great for golfing, traveling and everyday wear. They feature four-way stretch and are anti-odor. Plus, they have a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,500 reviews.
- $74
- Vuori
Men's Sunday Slipper
Bombas' Sunday Slippers feature a sherpa lining, pull tab and a memory footbed.
- $75
- Bombas
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit, Includes 2 Batteries and Charger
This DeWALT drill and driver kit is under $100 for a limited time.
- $99
- $179
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Shop these noise-canceling Beats headphones while they're on sale! Gift them to Dad now or save them to gift during the holidays.
- $99.99
- $149.95
- Amazon
Gifts for dads under $200
Men's Tree Gliders
These Allbirds Tree Gliders have a "light, airy tree fiber blend in the upper material" for an "effortless fit and feel for a life in motion."
- $135
- Allbirds
NETVUE Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera
For the dad who's into bird-watching.
- $144.49
- $229.99
- Amazon
Aura Carver Digital Photo Frame
This digital photo frame is perfect for Dad's office or desk.
- $149.99
- Nordstrom
Dreamweave Waffle Robe
Brooklinen's Dreamweave robe has a "lightweight and unique honeycomb weave [that
- $109.65
- brooklinen
Dog Blueprints
A unique gift for any pet parent. Choose from a wide selection of breeds including the Labrador retriever.
- $185
- Uncommon Goods
Splurge-worthy gifts for dads
Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler
With 4.8 stars and over 1,100 ratings, gift this YETI wheeled cooler to the dad who loves to tailgate or camp.
- $400
- YETI
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Gift Dad a new pair of Nike weightlifting shoes before his next gym workout.
- $200
- Nike
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Stainless-Steel Essential Stanley Pan, 6 1/2-Qt.
For the dad who loves to cook. This pan is a collaboration between GreenPan and Stanley Tucci, "focusing on innovations that take cooking to the next level."
- $229.95
- Williams Sonoma
Theragun Elite
Gift dad a Theragun for massage therapy that can help reduce muscle tension, improve recovery after exercise and more.
- $399
- Therabody
Barbour Domus Water Resistant Jacket
Elevate your dad's fall wardrobe with this water-resistant jacket by Barbour.
- $325
- Nordstrom