$25 and under
Altec Lansing HydraMini Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Sale: $23.99 • 20% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $29.99
"This everything-proof speaker is compact, lightweight, and easy to carry yet delivers deep and loud audio so you can listen to music the right way, making it ideal for camping, backyard parties, beach trips, and any other occasion."
Copper Fit Ankle Length Sport Socks
Price: $14.99 • From: Amazon
"Extra cushioning on the foot bed for supreme comfort."
$50 and under
1800 Flowers Father’s Day Artisan Iced Cookies
Price: $39.99 to $49.99 • From: 1800 Flowers
"Send dad these festive Father's Day treats that are just for him! Make his day and his tummy happy with these yummy, hand-decorated butter cookie cut-outs."
Ballast Beach Pillow – Inflatable Beach Pillow
Price: $35 • From: Amazon
"From the coastline to the campsite, the Ballast Pillow adds comfort anywhere you go."
Dearfoams Men's Dad's Scuff Slipper
Price: $38 • From: Amazon
"These men’s slippers are the perfect gift for every Dad in your life."
Bruno Marc Men's Rivera Oxfords Shoes Sneakers
Price: $36.79 • From: Amazon
"Breathable latex leather-covered insoles to cushion your feet on a bed of air."
Proud Grill Slide and Serve BBQ Skewers
Price: $32.99 • From: Amazon
"Food slides on and off each flat stem with ease. These metal BBQ Skewers have special tips to prevent food from falling off. Two unique head motifs on the grill skewers."
Cabeau Evolution Earth Travel Neck Support Pillow Neck Pillow
Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon
"The Evolution Earth’s pillow cover is made from RPET fabric, made from recycled plastic bottles, but you’d never guess that by how buttery soft it feels."
$100 and under
1800 Flowers Coastal Breeze for Dad
Price: $54.99 to $74.99 • From: 1800 Flowers
"Give Dad the day of relaxation he deserves with our coastal arrangement. Inspired by the soothing shades of a seaside retreat, it’s artistically designed in our grey-washed wooden cube, featuring natural tones and textures, and finished with raffia."
The Father's Day Sugarwish
Price: $25 to $79 • From: Sugarwish
"Dad will get to choose from Candy, Cookies, Snacks, Coffee and Tea, Wine, and Wine Tastings* and then pick his favorites from that category!"
DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask
Price: $79 • From: Amazon
"For uninterrupted sleeping comfort in total darkness. Wide cushioned design with built in black-out liner."
Kenneth Cole Men's 3-Pc. Mankind Hero Gift Set
Price: $87 • From: Amazon
"This courageous fragrance by Kenneth Cole is the perfect balance of strength and warmth. Everyone can be someone's Hero."
Opinel Nomad Camping Kitchen Utensil Kit
Price: $89 • From: Amazon
"Whether it be camping, hiking, boating, or backpacking, the Nomad Kit is great for all outdoor activities."
$200 and under
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Green Plaid
Sale: $159 • 5% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $169
"Makes a great throw blanket for the couch for cuddling up and watching movies, a fantastic winter blanket that can fit the whole family (even if it’s a really, really, really big one), or a cozy throw blanket for the bed."
Saucony Ride 16
Price: $139.95 • From: Zappos
"Get ready for a casual stroll around town or an early morning jog in style wearing Saucony Ride 16 Sneakers."
State Cashmere Men's Essential Crewneck Sweater
Price: $150 • From: Amazon
"Everyone needs a cozy, timeless pullover to pair perfectly with jeans, trousers, more."