It's officially June, which means Father's Day is right around the corner.

If you're looking for a great gift that won't break the bank, we've got you covered.

"Good Morning America" found 16 gifts under $20 that are sure to make dad's day.

Scroll down to shop our picks starting at $11.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Outdoors

Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Altec Lansing

Sale: $11 44% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
"This outdoor speaker is IP67 waterproof certified and floats to provide just the right fit for the beach, pool, boat, camping, tailgating, and any other outdoor activities you have in mind."

Proud Grill Smartignition Electric Rechargeable Lighter
Proud Grill

Price: $16.98 5% SavingsAmazon

Original: $17.99
"Resuable, no need to throw out like most butane lighters. Compact size, travel cover, easy to store or use fold out hanging hook."

Proud Grill Q-Swiper Steam Clean BBQ Grill Cleaner Set
Proud Grill

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

"An effective steam clean grill cleaner that has a built in scraper and reusable grill cleaning cloths (2 included). Just dip in water and swipe away."

Kabob Grilling Baskets
Uncommon Goods

Price: $20   From: Uncommon Goods

"Made from steel wire and topped with a hardwood handle, each basket allows you to prepare separate dishes for vegetarians, or to suit the preference of each guest."

Opinel No.08 Stainless Steel Folding Knife with Beechwood Handle
Opinel

Price: $18   From: Amazon

"This essential tool is unchanged since 1890 and is a must have for outdoorsmen and handymen alike."

Pull Start Fire Pull String Firestarter
Pull Start Fire

Sale: $17.99 10% SavingsAmazon

Original: $19.99
"No matches, no lighters, and no flame needed. Just pull the string and watch your fire roar to life in seconds!"

Editor's Picks

Apparel

Bombas Men's Nautical Nod Calf Socks
Bombas

Price: $18   From: Bombas

"These designs have a nautical nod that’ll get people talking (or singing a sea shanty) and sure-fit cuffs to help them resist sliding down throughout your day."

Nike Victori One
Nike

Sale: $19.97 50% SavingsNike

Original: $40
"From the beach to the bleachers, the Nike Victori One perfects a classic, must-have design."

Accessories

J+S Hali Retro Round Cat-Eye Sunglasses
J+S

Price: $16.99   From: Amazon

"These retro sunglasses for women and men feature a round cat-eye frame in a glossy black finish made from sturdy polycarbonate."

Carhartt Rugged Professional Series Baseball Cap
Carhartt

Price: $19.99   From: Carhartt

"Carhartt Force sweatband that fights odors and FastDry technology that wicks away sweat for comfort."

Carhartt Water Repel Zipper Wallet
Carhartt

Price: $19.99   From: Carhartt

"This men's wallet features a zip closure and TPU coated webbing for water resistance to help keep your necessities safe and dry while on the job."

Lee Men's Reversible Stitched Leather Belt
Lee

Price: $20   From: Lee

"With a strong yet delicate white stitching, Lee brandished hardware, and a few extra notches that can handle plenty of fluctuation, this belt is designed to keep things secure for years to come."

Grooming

STMNT Grooming Goods Hair and Body Cleansing Bar
STMNT

Price: $11.95   From: Amazon

"Practical, easy-to-use bar for the gym or travel. Featuring a scent of citrus and lavender rounded off with tonka bean. Free from sulfate surfactants and silicones."

Himalayan Salt Foot Massaging Soap
Uncommon Goods

Price: $14   From: Uncommon Goods

"Pamper your tootsies (and heels and soles) with the two-sided treatment of this all-natural bar."

Other Picks

Tannenbaum's Botanical Hot Sauce
Tannenbaum's

Price: $13.99   From: Amazon

"Hot enough for the hot sauce lover but not too hot for everyone else."

Quincy & Whitni Henry Campfire Roasted Coffee
Quincy & Whitni

Price: $20   From: Uncommon Goods

"Drink in the flavor of the outdoors with a trio of coffees roasted over an open flame."