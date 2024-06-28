What would summer be without a backyard barbeque?
"Good Morning America" lifestyle correspondent Lori Bergamotto is rounding all of the upgrades you need when it comes to grilling: From a small-space grill with real-time notifications to your phone to a grill top pizza oven and a grilling set complete with a cutting board, carrying tray and lids.
Burner grill
This Weber three-burner liquid propane gas grill is currently on sale at The Home Depot. It boasts "superior heat retention," fold-down side tables, an open cart design for additional space and tools, "flavorizer bars" and an easy cleaning system.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill in Black
Small space grill
The Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill and Smoker allows you to monitor and control your cooking with the Ninja Pro Connect App. Grill, smoke and airfry all of your cookout favorites.
Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker + Use code GMA100
For a limited time, GMA viewers can get a Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker for $300, an additional savings of $99.75. Use the code GMA100 at checkout on http://NinjaKitchen.com. Valid once per customer and per cart. Valid through 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 29, 2024.
Pizza grill
The Cuisinart Grill Top Pizza Oven Kit allows you to use your grill to make pizza. It's "powered solely by your grill," according to Cuisinart, as "the oven sits directly on the cooking surface of your grill and is powered by the heat source of your grill."
Burger press
Press, stuff, and seal your burgers with this Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press Patty Maker and Burger Stuffer. It creates uniform patties and boasts easy clean-up.
Grill prep set
OXO's set includes a cutting board, deep dray and two trays with lids. Use the deep tray for seasoning, carrying and serving. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!
Grill brush
This brush -- also on sale at The Home Depot -- features "heat-resistant mesh with interwoven stainless steel fiber." Use it wet against your pre-heatd grate and clean grime, grease and food. It has a retractable hook for hanging storage and even a bottle opener in the base.
Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy Grill Brush - Bristle Free Steam Cleaning Scrubber
