Looking for an outdoor grill but don't know where to start?

We've rounded up highly rated and best-selling outdoor grills across multiple retailers: Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart and Wayfair.

We're including gas and propane grills as well as charcoal grills from brands such as Weber, Royal Gourmet and Dyna-Glo so you can find the grill that best suits your lifestyle. Plus, we've found grills on sale, such as the Weber 48" Kettle Charcoal Grill for $100 off at Wayfair.

Check it all out below and get ready to plan your next spring and summer barbecues!

Gas grills

Weber Genesis SPX-435 4-Burner Propane Smart Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner
Weber Genesis SPX-435 4-Burner Propane Smart Gas Grill in Stainless Steel with Side Burner

Price: $2099   From: The Home Depot

MASTER COOK Classic Liquid Propane Gas Grill, 3 Bunner with Folding Table, Black
MASTER COOK Classic Liquid Propane Gas Grill, 3 Bunner with Folding Table, Black

Price: $199   From: Amazon

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid

Price: $249   From: The Home Depot

Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill in Black
Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill in Black

Price: $149   From: The Home Depot

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black

Price: $639   From: The Home Depot

Blackstone 4-Burner 36&#34; Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover
Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover

Price: $279 14% SavingsWalmart

Original: $327
Charcoal grills

Royal Gourmet CD2030AN 30-Inch Charcoal Grill, Deluxe BBQ Smoker Picnic Camping Patio Backyard Cooking, Black
Royal Gourmet CD2030AN 30-Inch Charcoal Grill, Deluxe BBQ Smoker Picnic Camping Patio Backyard Cooking, Black

Price: $189.99   From: Amazon

Weber 48&#34; Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber 48" Kettle Charcoal Grill

Price: $579 14% SavingsWayfair

Original: $679
Weber 22 in. Original Kettle Charcoal Grill in Black
Weber 22 in. Original Kettle Charcoal Grill in Black

Price: $149   From: The Home Depot

Char-Griller Texas Trio 4-Burner Dual Fuel Grill with Smoker in Black
Char-Griller Texas Trio 4-Burner Dual Fuel Grill with Smoker in Black

Price: $549   From: The Home Depot

Weber 22&#34; Master-Touch Gbs
Weber 22" Master-Touch Gbs

Price: $275 15% SavingsWayfair

Original: $325
Furmax 29&#34; Barrel Charcoal Grill
Furmax 29" Barrel Charcoal Grill

Price: $106.97 16% SavingsWayfair

Original: $127.90
Dyna-Gio 32&#34; Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves
Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Price: $369.40 16% SavingsWayfair

Original: $439.99
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

Price: $21.99   From: Walmart

