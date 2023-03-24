Looking for an outdoor grill but don't know where to start?

We've rounded up highly rated and best-selling outdoor grills across multiple retailers: Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart and Wayfair.

We're including gas and propane grills as well as charcoal grills from brands such as Weber, Royal Gourmet and Dyna-Glo so you can find the grill that best suits your lifestyle. Plus, we've found grills on sale, such as the Weber 48" Kettle Charcoal Grill for $100 off at Wayfair.

Check it all out below and get ready to plan your next spring and summer barbecues!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Gas grills

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon MASTER COOK Classic Liquid Propane Gas Grill, 3 Bunner with Folding Table, Black Price: $199 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The Home Depot Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid Price: $249 • From: The Home Depot Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Walmart Blackstone 4-Burner 36" Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover Price : $279 • 14% Savings Walmart Original: $327 Shop Now

Charcoal grills

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Amazon Royal Gourmet CD2030AN 30-Inch Charcoal Grill, Deluxe BBQ Smoker Picnic Camping Patio Backyard Cooking, Black Price: $189.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Weber 48" Kettle Charcoal Grill Price : $579 • 14% Savings Wayfair Original: $679 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Weber 22" Master-Touch Gbs Price : $275 • 15% Savings Wayfair Original: $325 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Furmax 29" Barrel Charcoal Grill Price : $106.97 • 16% Savings Wayfair Original: $127.90 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Wayfair Dyna-Gio 32" Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves Price : $369.40 • 16% Savings Wayfair Original: $439.99 Shop Now