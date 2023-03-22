From kitchen essentials to rugs to bedding, decorations and more, there are so many deals on home goods happening right now.
Wayfair, for example, is currently having its Surplus Sale, with "deals so good, they feel like a mistake," the retailer's website reads.
And Crate & Barrel's Spring Savings Event means discounts on more than 1,000 items across multiple categories, like furniture, tabletop, lighting and more. West Elm's Warehouse Sale, meanwhile, is also up to 60% off.
Our sale picks include linen bedding -- ideal for restyling your bedroom for spring -- as well as GreenPan nonstick frying pant sets and Cuisinart coffee makers for the kitchen. Plus, prep your outdoor space with major deals on a steel grill gazebo and a wood-burning outdoor fire pit.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Crate & Barrel
Lowe Stone Upholstered Dining ChairOriginal: $239
Pure Linen Wide Stripe Warm White Duvet Covers and Pillow Shams
Price: $19.97 to $119.97 • 57% to 71% SavingsCrate & BarrelOriginal: $69.95 to $279.95
Linen Lurex Striped Full/Queen Duvet CoverOriginal: $229.95
Prism Indigo Cooler GlassOriginal: $12.95
GreenPan Reserve Blush 2-Piece 8" and 10" Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan SetOriginal: $99.95
Arlet Glass Hurricane Candle Holder 12"
Price: $29.99 to $59.99 • 24% SavingsCrate & BarrelOriginal: $39.95 to $79.95
Nola Blue Persian Style Area Rug 5'x8'Original: $1199
Styles 80"x80" Ecru Fringe Throw BlanketOriginal: $129.95
HADEN Dorchester Stone Blue 4-Slice ToasterOriginal: $129.95
Mercer Mixing Bowl with SpoutOriginal: $34.95
10-Piece Variety Glass Storage SetOriginal: $49.95
Wayfair
Coridon 33'' Tall 2 - Door Accent Cabinet
Price: $247.99 • 56% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $575
Quick Dry 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set
Gandara 11 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Gazebo
Price: $209.99 • 34% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $319
Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench
Price: $249.99 • 60% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $639
Calvin 10 - Light Dimmable Wagon Wheel Chandelier
Price: $249.99 • 53% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $533.13
Winchelsea 8 Ft. W x 5 Ft. D Steel Grill Gazebo
Price: $98.99 • 47% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $189.99
Derbyshire 24'' H x 36'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Price: $199 • 44% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $358.20
Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Price: $199.95 • 45% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $365
Kelly Clarkson Home Amelia Arch Metal Wall Mirror
Price: $242.99 • 28% SavingsWayfairOriginal: $339
West Elm
Tassel Stripe Bath Mat
Price: $34 to $51 • 15% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $40 to $60
Woven Seagrass Baskets
Price: $34 to $119 • 15% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $40 to $140
Eldred Bath Caddy
Price: $29.99 to $44.99 • 47% to 64% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $85 to $85
Silky TENCEL Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams
Price: $153 to $180 • 15% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $180 to $180
Shale Striations Easy Care Rug
Price: $95.20 to $1079.20 • 19% to 20% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $119 to $1349
Sheer European Flax Linen Curtain - White
Price: $76.50 to $153 • 15% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $90 to $180
St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw
Price: $34.99 • 41% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $60
Gold Rimmed Wine Glass Sets, Set of 4
Price: $19.99 • 50% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $40
Felt Bunny Easter Bucket
Price: $23.20 • 20% SavingsWest ElmOriginal: $29.