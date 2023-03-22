From kitchen essentials to rugs to bedding, decorations and more, there are so many deals on home goods happening right now.

Wayfair, for example, is currently having its Surplus Sale, with "deals so good, they feel like a mistake," the retailer's website reads.

And Crate & Barrel's Spring Savings Event means discounts on more than 1,000 items across multiple categories, like furniture, tabletop, lighting and more. West Elm's Warehouse Sale, meanwhile, is also up to 60% off.

Our sale picks include linen bedding -- ideal for restyling your bedroom for spring -- as well as GreenPan nonstick frying pant sets and Cuisinart coffee makers for the kitchen. Plus, prep your outdoor space with major deals on a steel grill gazebo and a wood-burning outdoor fire pit.

Check it all out below!

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Pure Linen Wide Stripe Warm White Duvet Covers and Pillow Shams Price : $19.97 to $119.97 • 57% to 71% Savings Crate & Barrel Original: $69.95 to $279.95 Shop Now

Wayfair

Wayfair Coridon 33'' Tall 2 - Door Accent Cabinet Price : $247.99 • 56% Savings Wayfair Original: $575 Shop Now

Wayfair Quick Dry 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set Price: $28.99 • From: Wayfair Shop Now

Wayfair Gandara 11 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Gazebo Price : $209.99 • 34% Savings Wayfair Original: $319 Shop Now

Wayfair Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench Price : $249.99 • 60% Savings Wayfair Original: $639 Shop Now

Wayfair Calvin 10 - Light Dimmable Wagon Wheel Chandelier Price : $249.99 • 53% Savings Wayfair Original: $533.13 Shop Now

Wayfair Winchelsea 8 Ft. W x 5 Ft. D Steel Grill Gazebo Price : $98.99 • 47% Savings Wayfair Original: $189.99 Shop Now

Wayfair Derbyshire 24'' H x 36'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Price : $199 • 44% Savings Wayfair Original: $358.20 Shop Now

Wayfair Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker Price : $199.95 • 45% Savings Wayfair Original: $365 Shop Now

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Amelia Arch Metal Wall Mirror Price : $242.99 • 28% Savings Wayfair Original: $339 Shop Now

West Elm

West Elm Tassel Stripe Bath Mat Price : $34 to $51 • 15% Savings West Elm Original: $40 to $60 Shop Now

West Elm Woven Seagrass Baskets Price : $34 to $119 • 15% Savings West Elm Original: $40 to $140 Shop Now

West Elm Eldred Bath Caddy Price : $29.99 to $44.99 • 47% to 64% Savings West Elm Original: $85 to $85 Shop Now

West Elm Silky TENCEL Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams Price : $153 to $180 • 15% Savings West Elm Original: $180 to $180 Shop Now

West Elm Shale Striations Easy Care Rug Price : $95.20 to $1079.20 • 19% to 20% Savings West Elm Original: $119 to $1349 Shop Now

West Elm Sheer European Flax Linen Curtain - White Price : $76.50 to $153 • 15% Savings West Elm Original: $90 to $180 Shop Now

West Elm St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw Price : $34.99 • 41% Savings West Elm Original: $60 Shop Now

West Elm Gold Rimmed Wine Glass Sets, Set of 4 Price : $19.99 • 50% Savings West Elm Original: $40 Shop Now