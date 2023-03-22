From kitchen essentials to rugs to bedding, decorations and more, there are so many deals on home goods happening right now.

Wayfair, for example, is currently having its Surplus Sale, with "deals so good, they feel like a mistake," the retailer's website reads.

And Crate & Barrel's Spring Savings Event means discounts on more than 1,000 items across multiple categories, like furniture, tabletop, lighting and more. West Elm's Warehouse Sale, meanwhile, is also up to 60% off.

Our sale picks include linen bedding -- ideal for restyling your bedroom for spring -- as well as GreenPan nonstick frying pant sets and Cuisinart coffee makers for the kitchen. Plus, prep your outdoor space with major deals on a steel grill gazebo and a wood-burning outdoor fire pit.

Check it all out below!

Crate & Barrel

Lowe Stone Upholstered Dining Chair
Lowe Stone Upholstered Dining Chair

Price: $199.99 16% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $239
Pure Linen Wide Stripe Warm White Duvet Covers and Pillow Shams
Pure Linen Wide Stripe Warm White Duvet Covers and Pillow Shams

Price: $19.97 to $119.97 57% to 71% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $69.95 to $279.95
Linen Lurex Striped Full/Queen Duvet Cover
Linen Lurex Striped Full/Queen Duvet Cover

Price: $84.97 63% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $229.95
Prism Indigo Cooler Glass
Prism Indigo Cooler Glass

Price: $6.99 46% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $12.95
GreenPan Reserve Blush 2-Piece 8&#34; and 10&#34; Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan Set
GreenPan Reserve Blush 2-Piece 8" and 10" Ceramic Non-Stick Frying Pan Set

Price: $84.99 14% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $99.95
Arlet Glass Hurricane Candle Holder 12&#34;
Arlet Glass Hurricane Candle Holder 12"

Price: $29.99 to $59.99 24% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $39.95 to $79.95
Nola Blue Persian Style Area Rug 5&#39;x8&#39;
Nola Blue Persian Style Area Rug 5'x8'

Price: $599.99 49% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $1199
Styles 80&#34;x80&#34; Ecru Fringe Throw Blanket
Styles 80"x80" Ecru Fringe Throw Blanket

Price: $99.99 23% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $129.95
HADEN Dorchester Stone Blue 4-Slice Toaster
HADEN Dorchester Stone Blue 4-Slice Toaster

Price: $99.99 23% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $129.95
Mercer Mixing Bowl with Spout
Mercer Mixing Bowl with Spout

Price: $19.97 42% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $34.95
10-Piece Variety Glass Storage Set
10-Piece Variety Glass Storage Set

Price: $29.97 40% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $49.95
Wayfair

Coridon 33&#39;&#39; Tall 2 - Door Accent Cabinet
Coridon 33'' Tall 2 - Door Accent Cabinet

Price: $247.99 56% SavingsWayfair

Original: $575
Quick Dry 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set
Quick Dry 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set

Price: $28.99   From: Wayfair

Gandara 11 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Gazebo
Gandara 11 Ft. W x 11 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Gazebo

Price: $209.99 34% SavingsWayfair

Original: $319
Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench
Kosjo Shoe Storage Bench

Price: $249.99 60% SavingsWayfair

Original: $639
Calvin 10 - Light Dimmable Wagon Wheel Chandelier
Calvin 10 - Light Dimmable Wagon Wheel Chandelier

Price: $249.99 53% SavingsWayfair

Original: $533.13
Winchelsea 8 Ft. W x 5 Ft. D Steel Grill Gazebo
Winchelsea 8 Ft. W x 5 Ft. D Steel Grill Gazebo

Price: $98.99 47% SavingsWayfair

Original: $189.99
Derbyshire 24&#39;&#39; H x 36&#39;&#39; W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Derbyshire 24'' H x 36'' W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

Price: $199 44% SavingsWayfair

Original: $358.20
Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker
Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Price: $199.95 45% SavingsWayfair

Original: $365
Kelly Clarkson Home Amelia Arch Metal Wall Mirror
Kelly Clarkson Home Amelia Arch Metal Wall Mirror

Price: $242.99 28% SavingsWayfair

Original: $339
West Elm

Tassel Stripe Bath Mat
Tassel Stripe Bath Mat

Price: $34 to $51 15% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $40 to $60
Woven Seagrass Baskets
Woven Seagrass Baskets

Price: $34 to $119 15% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $40 to $140
Eldred Bath Caddy
Eldred Bath Caddy

Price: $29.99 to $44.99 47% to 64% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $85 to $85
Silky TENCEL Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover &#38; Shams
Silky TENCEL Cotton Matelasse Duvet Cover & Shams

Price: $153 to $180 15% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $180 to $180
Shale Striations Easy Care Rug
Shale Striations Easy Care Rug

Price: $95.20 to $1079.20 19% to 20% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $119 to $1349
Sheer European Flax Linen Curtain - White
Sheer European Flax Linen Curtain - White

Price: $76.50 to $153 15% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $90 to $180
St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw
St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw

Price: $34.99 41% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $60
Gold Rimmed Wine Glass Sets, Set of 4
Gold Rimmed Wine Glass Sets, Set of 4

Price: $19.99 50% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $40
Felt Bunny Easter Bucket
Felt Bunny Easter Bucket

Price: $23.20 20% SavingsWest Elm

Original: $29.
