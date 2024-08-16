Traveling with children can be a challenging experience, but with the right strategy, it can also be incredibly rewarding.
That's why we tapped a few industry experts to help you navigate the travel process as well as recommend products they've had success with in the past.
"Traveling with family is all about having a plan but also expecting the unexpected. Things come up in travel, but the more you are prepared, the better you can handle it. The earlier you start traveling with your kids, the more it becomes part of their lifestyle, so it is not an overwhelming task each time," Jen Campbell Boles told "Good Morning America."
Boles is the founder of Explore More Family Travel, a travel agency that specializes in creating luxury family vacations.
Below, read the Explore More team's tips and tricks for ensuring any upcoming family travel runs smoothly.
What are your best tips on getting from home to your travel hub location?
"My family finds it easier to drive and park in the closest parking lot to the terminal. We often are dropping off our pet when leaving town or needing to pick up a meal on the way home, so we find it easier to have a car since there are four of us," Boles told "GMA".
"When arriving in a new destination, we always book private transfers to ensure they are well taken care of as soon as they arrive. It is such a relief to see the driver standing their with your name on a sign once you exit baggage claim instead of worrying about what is next with a tired family in tow."
How do you keep kids occupied during the duration of travel?
Travel expert Kelli Ellis, who is also on the Explore More team, recommended having "a small backpack for each of child with things they can do at the airport" to keep them occupied.
"I find if they help pack their bag, they are more likely to wear it and want to use what's in it," Ellis said. "I usually have a second bag with more stuff so everything isn't used in the first hour. Surprising kids with a new book or activity when they start getting cranky is key. And always have extra snacks."
Tips for keeping your kids organized when packing
"My kids started being responsible for their own suitcases during travel around the age of 5," Boles said. "We bought sizes that were easy for them to manage."
Below are a few of Boles' and Ellis' favorite products that they have found useful for traveling with kids. Scroll on to shop.
Explore More Family Travel team picks
Magnetic Men
"You can keep kids occupied forever and they take up very little space."
Pencil pouch with stickers
Lego Binder
"I get get a binder and attach a square Lego board to the inside with Velcro, then put Legos in a three-hole pencil pouch and put that in the binder. This allows for Lego building on the go! This is better for road trips, as it can take up more space."
Snackle boxes
"These have become really popular recently! You get a box with lots of compartments and put in your favorite snacks for the kids to eat on the plane. Dried fruit, nuts, M&M's, cheese cubes, crackers, lunch meat, whatever you like. These are also great for picnics or parks too!"
Snackle Box Container Divided Serving Platters with Lid and Handle Divided Snackle Box for Portable Snack Box Container Tray Perfect for Candy Fruit and Treats
Hanging toiletry bag for more activities
"This bag can be hung once you get to the hotel so kids can access it easily ... coloring books, Water Wow! painting, foil art, stickers, small toys can all fit in here."
Packing cubes
Packing cubes are essential for getting your kids organized.
"These BAGSMART cubes even include a bag for shoes or dirty items," Boles said.
BAGSMART 6 Set/4 Set/2 Set Compression Packing Cubes for Travel
This Stow-n-go product offers great convenience to pack your kid's clothes directly into the shelves and they fold down into your suitcase so when you get to your destination you can just pull it out and hang it and you are ready to go.