This multifunctional heavy-duty wagon is on sale right now at Walmart for under $100.
The best part of this 2-in-1 design is that it allows you to transform the wagon into a portable tabletop, making it perfect for picnics, tailgating or any occasion where extra surface space is needed.
Reviewers note that taking the wagon along for camping trips or on a beach adventure makes hauling your things seamless because of the all-terrain wheels.
Whether you’re loading groceries, transporting gardening supplies or bringing your furry friend along for an outdoor adventure, this wagon delivers unbeatable durability and versatility for an unbeatable price.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.