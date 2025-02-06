Presidents Day 2025 is still a week and a half away, but early deals have already started rolling in. With so many discounts popping up, it's time to figure out which sales are actually worth shopping -- and which ones you can skip.
Here's what you need to know.
When is Presidents Day?
Presidents Day falls on the third Monday in February, which means this year, the holiday lands on Feb. 17, 2025.
What historically goes on sale for Presidents Day?
As the first major sales event of the year, Presidents Day has traditionally been known for big discounts on mattresses and home goods. However, in recent years, the savings have expanded across multiple categories, including fashion, kitchen essentials, electronics and beauty.
Many major retailers -- including Amazon, Our Place and Cozy Earth -- have already launched early deals, meaning now is the perfect time to snag savings before the holiday rush.
Scroll on to discover the best Presidents Day sales happening right now!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Presidents Day mattress sales
- Save up to 30% off sitewide during Brooklyn Bedding's President's Day sale.
- Through Feb. 18, Avocado is offering up to 20% off the entire site. That includes its popular Green Mattress and Eco Mattress.
- Nectar is offering up to 50% off mattresses and up to 66% off bundles.
- Bear is offering sales on mattresses designed for optimal cooling and comfort.
- Leesa is offering 25% off mattresses and two free pillows with purchases on hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling technology.
- Saatva is offering up to $600 off select mattresses, ideal for pressure relief.
- Helix has an early access sale that offers 20% off customizable mattresses.
- Birch has 20% off sitewide on mattresses and bedding.
Presidents Day furniture sales
- Wayfair has an early deal of up to 50% off living room furniture, including sofas, coffee tables and entertainment centers.
- Buffy is offering 30% off bedding bundles and sheet sets, including the popular Cloud Comforter this Presidents Day.
- Ashley Furniture has Presidents Day deals on dining room, home office and other furniture pieces.
- Pottery Barn has early-bird Presidents Day sales on furniture and decor items, perfect for a spring home refresh.
- JoyBird is running its President's Day sale through February 17 with up to 45% off select best sellers and 35% off sitewide.
- Starting on February 13, Ruggable will be offering 15% Off rugs sitewide using the code STARS.
Presidents Day beauty and fashion sales
- Anthropologie is offering up to 30% off select clothing, accessories and home decor.
- You can score up to 40% off running shoes and athletic apparel from Adidas.
- Levi's is offering $75 off purchases of $200 or more, $50 off $150 and $25 off $100.
- Nike has up to 40% off select footwear and apparel, including popular running shoes and activewear.
- Wrangler is offering up to 60% off select styles for men and women.
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
- $66.97
- $120
- Nike
Presidents Day tech sales
- Best Buy is a great place to search for early Presidents Day deals on electronics, including TVs, laptops and smart home devices.
- A rare find is Apple offering discounts on select products, including AirPods and iPads.
- Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of items, including electronics, home goods and more, with deals starting as low as $4.
- Walmart is offering early sales on electronics and home appliances.
- Samsung is offering deals on 55-inch The Frame TVs that are now 40% off.
- LG is offering significant discounts on OLED TVs, with deals starting from $799.
Samsung - 77" Class S84D Series 4K OLED Smart Tizen TV
- $1599.99
- $3299.99
- Best Buy
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery, 1800W AC/100W USB-C Output, Solar Generator(Solar Panel Optional) for Home Backup Power, Camping & RVs
- $699
- $999
- Amazon
Presidents Day home and kitchen sales
- Dyson is offering deals on popular vacuum models and hair care products. Plus, for a limited time, you can save $100 on select Airwrap multi-stylers.
- Enjoy up to 20% off select coolers, drinkware and outdoor gear from Yeti.
- Shop up to 40% off home appliances, including vacuum cleaners and kitchen gadgets from Shark and Ninja.