By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch is offering discounts in multiple categories, including 20% off officially licensed NFL products so you can be gameday-ready ahead of the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs Varsity Bomber Jacket
- $165
- $220
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Anthropologie
Check Anthropologie's sale section for deals on clothes, home and furniture and much more.
Amazon
Amazon always has a panoply of impressive daily deals, but we're especially impressed by the current discounts on TurboTax software and tile trackers -- click the additional $3 coupon box on the latter to get the full savings!
TurboTax Deluxe 2024 Tax Software, Federal & State Tax Return [PC/MAC Download
- $44.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
Hoxe Air Tracker, Key Finder Works with Find My App (iOS Only), Bluetooth Tracker Tag for Keys, Luggage, Suitcases and Pets, Loud Beep, Worldwide Tracking, Replaceable Battery, 3-Pack
- $20.99
- $29.99
- Amazon
Timberland
Save up to 40% on Timberland's essential pieces, from waterproof boots to insulated work jackets.
Old Navy
Old Navy's winter discounts include tops starting at $6, jeans and pants starting at $20 and outerwear $30 and up.
Saks Off Fifth
Save an additional 60% off select cold weather clothes, shoes and accessories at Saks Off Fifth with promo code COLD, plus enjoy up to 75% off the rest of their winter clearance items.
Dynamite
Save an extra 30% off already on-sale items (no code needed) at Dynamite right now, including everyday basics, trendy sheer tops and warm puffers to stay warm through the rest of winter.
Walmart
Walmart's Rollbacks include sought-after tech right now like TVs under $100 and $40 off a popular Acer Chromebook.
Acer Chromebook 315 15.6 inch Laptop Intel Processor N4500 4GB RAM 64GB eMMC Pure Silver, ChromeOS
- $139
- $179
- Walmart
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has their current sales conveniently separated by various categories like price point, trending items and more. Check out popular picks like UGGs, workout wear and more.
UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Bootie (Women)
- $90
- $180
- Nordstrom
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn is offering up to 60% off during their winter sale.
Madewell
Save up to 70% on men's and women's clothing when you shop Madewell's end-of-season sale.
Patricia Nash
Stock up on quality leather staples on sale now at Patricia Nash.
Farnetta Wallet and Key Fob Gift Set in Vintage Distressed Leather
- $64.35
- $99
- Patricia Nash
Aldo
Save up to 50% at Aldo's winter sale.
Popilush
Viral built-in shapewear brand Popilush is offering discounts on their must-have items of the season, including red dresses you can wear on your Valentine's Day date.