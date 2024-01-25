It's time to get ready for Lunar New Year!

Also known as Chinese New Year, Feb. 10 marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.

Each year is associated with a zodiac animal, and 2024 is the year of the dragon.

While money and food are traditional gifts, there are plenty of other options available, like jewelry and beauty products.

Scroll down to shop our festive picks.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Le Mini Macaron Le Mini Macaron Dragon Queen Nail Stickers $5 Nordstrom Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag 1L $48 lululemon Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Bronze Borealis Lunar New Year Edition $62 Sephora Shop Now

30% off Zales Zales Circle Jade Dragon Pendant in Sterling Silver $69.30

$99 Zales Shop Now

Blueme Blueme Lunar New Year 4 Piece Ceramic Votive Set $75 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

CookUnity CookUnity Lunar New Year Chef-Made Meals $54 to $132 CookUnity Shop Now

lululemon lululemon Lunar New Year Classic Ball Cap $38 lululemon Shop Now

Lady M Confections Lady M Confections 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set $88 Goldbelly Shop Now

Sulwhasoo Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum Lunar New Year $140 Sephora Shop Now

Our Place Our Place Year of the Dragon Collection Saucy Hot Wok Set $170 Our Place Shop Now

Cole Haan Cole Haan Men's GrandPrø Ashland Sneakers $190 Cole Haan Shop Now

Cole Haan Cole Haan Women's GrandPrø Wellesley Runner Sneakers $170 Cole Haan Shop Now

Clinique Clinique Lunar New Year Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ $45 Macy's Shop Now

Tower 28 Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray $28 Sephora Shop Now