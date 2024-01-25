It's time to get ready for Lunar New Year!
Also known as Chinese New Year, Feb. 10 marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.
Each year is associated with a zodiac animal, and 2024 is the year of the dragon.
While money and food are traditional gifts, there are plenty of other options available, like jewelry and beauty products.
Scroll down to shop our festive picks.
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Luxe Eyeshadow Palette: Bronze Borealis Lunar New Year Edition
- $62
- Sephora