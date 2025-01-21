Shoes on sale? That's music to our ears.
Naturalizer is offering a sale on shoes, including boots starting at $59.99, heels at $49.99 and flats at $39.99. According to the brand's website, its boot shop features "the largest selection of Extra Wide, Wide, Medium, and Narrow calf fits we've ever offered."
We're eyeing styles like the Deesha knee-high boot, a great option for pairing with a long sweater dress or a mini skirt and tights. For a ski weekend in the mountains, opt for the Think Royln Shadow-Dancer Water Repellent Booties or the chocolate Deesha Booties, which you can wear with your favorite jeans.
Ballet flats and loafers are on sale too, like the Milo Loafer for 34% off and the Havana Flat, now under $100.
Check out all of our sale picks below!
