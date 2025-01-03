Winter is here, and with it comes snow, rain, and the soggy, cold feet those conditions can cause.
To keep your feet toasty and dry, we've compiled a list of bestselling and popular waterproof boots for men and women that are as stylish and comfortable as they are functional.
What to consider when shopping for waterproof boots
You'll want to tailor the boots you buy to your own needs when shopping. For example, if you'll be treading through high snow or water, go for a higher boot to prevent moisture from seeping in.
Breathability is key, as you don't want boots to cause excessive sweating that might turn into ice inside the boot.
As suggested by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, insulation and waterproofing are vital aspects of any waterproof boot, and rubber treads and outsoles prevent slips that can cause serious harm.
Our selections
While looking into the waterproof boots that folks seem to gravitate toward most, several brands popped up time and time again. Timberland is a favorite, of course, especially the Men's White Ledge boot that has over 60,000 reviews on Amazon touting all-day comfort with no blistering and long-lasting durability as reasons to buy.
Other beloved brands include Sorel, Columbia, Wolverine and Sperry, all known for standing up to the cold weather elements while offering classic, handsome designs -- and some are even on sale.
For a fashionable take on the waterproof boot that still keeps ladies' feet warm and moisture-free, options like UGG's Adirondack III and the Timberland Women's 6-inch boot in a very on-trend baby pink shade are fantastic choices to snag this season.
Keep reading to shop these and more of our top picks.
