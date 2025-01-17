Whether you're planning a romantic night in with your sweetheart or hosting a pajama for your best gals, now's the time to stock up on Valentine's Day-themed lingerie, robes, slippers and more so you can dress to suit to suit the occasion.
Luckily there's no shortage of cute intimates done up in red and pink with hearts and bows galore.
You can go cute and cozy with a sleep set from Old Navy, or check out French lingerie masters Etam for a more alluring vibe, complete with the perfect lace and chain details.
A classic chemise or bodysuit could also be a great option if you're looking for something discreet to slip on beneath a night-out look.
Read on to shop these favorites and more before Feb. 14.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Valentine's Day-inspired bras, underwear and bodysuits
Robes, slips and chemises
Cozy pajamas and slippers
NUFIWI Women 2 Piece Lounge Set Heart Printed Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt and Pants Feather Trim Pajamas Sleepwear Set
- $22.99
- Amazon