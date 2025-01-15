Need a cuddly Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day gift?
Build-A-Bear's Valentine's Day collection features teddy bears, kitties, puppies and beyond in cute red and pink outfits with adorable heart-shaped details. The Pink Cuddle Teddy Bear, for example, has a heart-shaped nose and is cozied up in heart-printed pajamas and slippers.
The Be Mine Dalmatian, originally released in 2010, features black hearts and a red heart around its eye. You can customize its outfits, sounds and accessories to make it a special gift. Don't miss Disney plushes, like the Disney Angel Valentine's Day Plush or the Disney Full of Love Stitch Valentine's Day Plush, each holding red hearts.
Gift kids the Leaps of Love Frog Stuffed Animal Mini Beans set, featuring a regular-sized and a mini-sized frog.
Check out our picks from the Build-A-Bear collection below!
Leaps of Love Frog Stuffed Animal Mini Beans Valentine's Day Gift Set
- $37.50
- Build-A-Bear
Vault Collection: Be Mine Dalmatian Valentine's Day Stuffed Animal
- $28
- Build-A-Bear
Online Exclusive Disney Angel Valentine's Day Plush with Red Heart
- $39
- Build-A-Bear
Vault Collection: Be Mine Dalmatian Stuffed Animal Love Bug Valentine's Day Gift Set
- $43
- Build-A-Bear
Be Mine Kitty Stuffed Animal Mini Beans Valentine's Day Gift Set
- $37.50
- Build-A-Bear
Sanrio Hello Kitty and Friends Pink Kuromi Plush Galentine's Day Gift Set
- $49.50
- Build-A-Bear