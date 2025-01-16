We're falling head over heels for heart prints and heart-shaped finds.
Depending on how you style them, heart-print sweatshirts, cardigans and scarves make the cutest outfits for both Valentine's Day or date nights year-round. Lean into the holiday with a red or pink style paired with a matching silk maxi skirt, or tone it down with a more subtle heart print you can pair with denim and your favorite winter boots.
Similarly, a heart-shaped bag in a bold color may become your go-to Valentine's Day accessory, but a neutral heart-shaped clutch can be worn for various special occasion attire, like a wedding guest look. Gold or silver heart-shaped jewelry adds a statement to an all-black look or an all-white vacation ensemble.
Set your Valentine's Day table with heart glassware or printed linens and reuse your finds sparingly throughout the seasons for a cutesy décor element. We're also eyeing heart-shaped dishes, pots, serving boards and platters.
Continue below to shop all things hearts!
Heart apparel
GORGLITTER Women's Heart Lace Valentine Patchwork Pullover Sweater
Style this heart sweatshirt with denim and boots for a cute everyday look.
- $34.99
- Amazon
Rhinestone Heart Mini Dress
This is the ultimate Valentine's Day mini.
- $83.97
- $139.95
- Eloquii
CeCe Fair Isle Heart Pattern Funnel Neck Sweater
For a cozy Valentine's Day or ski weekend.
- $55.30 - $59.25
- $79 - $79
- Nordstrom
CIDER Women's Cardigan Crew Neck
Layer this heart-print cardigan over a white T-shirt and style with denim for a cute and cozy Valentine's Day ensemble.
- $35.99
- Amazon
Mesh Heart Top
Style this adorable mesh heart top with blue or black denim, ankle boots and a black coat. Dress it up with trousers and embellished heels.
- $38.97
- $64.95
- Eloquii
Moonlight Eco Knit Pajamas
These knit pajamas feature red contrast stitching and a small matching heart.
- $79
- Nordstrom
Knit Jersey Pajama Pant Set
Spend Galentine's dressed in these heart-printed pajamas to watch rom-coms with your besties.
- $44.99
- Old Navy
English Factory Heart Embroidery Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt
This English Factory shirt features embroidered hearts, puff sleeves and pink-and-white stripes.
- $85
- Nordstrom
SoSoft Loose Valentine Sweater
We love the idea of styling this Old Navy sweater with cream pants to let the heart to all the talking.
- $39.99
- $49.99
- Old Navy
superdown Camryn Maxi Dress
This superdown dress is a Revolve bestseller. It features a rhinestone heart accent and you can pair it with over-the-knee boots or heels.
- $88
- Revolve
Heart accessories
Art Heart Button Earrings
Jenny Bird's new Love Collection includes heart earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more. We envision these silver heart earrings styled with a navy sweater and trousers or with a white sweater dress.
- $118
- Jenny Bird
Tuckernuck Accessories Gold Heart Scarf Ring
Add this heart scarf ring to your favorite winter or spring scarf.
- $38
- Tuckernuck
Custom Initial Enamel Heart Pendant Necklace
This Baublebar heart pendant comes in nine colors and you can customize it with up to two characters.
- $148
- Baublebar
Metallic Heart Crossbody Bag - Silver
Style this metallic heart crossbody bag with a black slip dress or with a red Valentine's Day dress.
- $89
- Charles & Keith
Aldo Whitneeyy Heart Crossbody Bag
This Aldo heart bag is the quintessential Valentine's Day date night accessory thanks to its gorgeous red hue and gold chain detailing for a luxe touch. And because the "pop of red" trend is still going strong in 2025, it will look stylish long after Feb. 14!
- $45
- DSW
Maeve Heart Mule Heels
Wear these heart mules with denim and a white T-shirt for an effortlessly cool Valentine's Day look. Or, style with trousers and a ruffled blouse for a romantic look.
- $119.95
- $170
- Anthropologie
Julianna B. Lab-Created Gemstone Heart Eternity Ring
This heart eternity ring is available in white sapphire, sapphire, emerald or ruby.
- $145 to $200
- Nordstrom
Betsey Johnson Life is Like a Box of Chocolates Crossbody
Queen of kitsch, Betsey Johnson makes carrying your essentials a lot sweeter with this purse that looks like a box of chocolates.
- $99.99
- $118
- HSN
Quilted Heart Crossbody Bag
For a super feminine, soft pink version of the heart bag, check out this priced-to-sell quilted version from Forever 21 that also comes in black if you prefer a tougher vibe.
- $10.49
- $14.99
- Forever 21
LC Lauren Conrad Love Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag
Elevate the romance of your ensemble with a tweed heart bag that is sweet and sophisticated.
- $38.25
- $45
- Kohl's
Heart Crossbody Bag With Cherry Print
For a heart-shaped bag that looks fresh for spring, try this leather style from Coach Outlet adorned with the cutest cherry print you'll find all season.
- $199
- Coach Outlet
Heart Sunglasses
Calling all brides: These sunglasses are for you.
- $28
- Anthropologie
Heart home décor
Magnolia Strawberries + Hearts Tea Towel
Hang this tea towel in your kitchen for a cute nod to Valentine's Day.
- $16
- Magnolia
Le Creuset Set of 4 Stoneware Mini Heart Pinch Bowls
Set these Le Creuset pinch bowls on your Valentine's Day table and fill with salt, pepper or herbs. Continue using them year-round for cute kitchen decor!
- $50
- Nordstrom
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Heart Oven, 1 1/4-Qt.
Serve up something special in this Le Creuset heart cast iron pot.
- $165
- Williams Sonoma
Icon Drinking Glasses, Set of 4
These adorable drinking glasses are a cute addition to your collection.
- $56
- Pottery Barn
Painted Hearts Serving Platter
Serve everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to mini sandwiches and cookies on this Pottery Barn platter.
- $59.50
- Pottery Barn
Handpainted Amorette Heart Icon Coupe Glass
Fill these heart coupe glasses with something bubbly to celebrate love.
- $14
- Anthropologie
The Mud Fairy Blooming Hearts Stoneware Heart Vase
A special vase to fill with your favorite seasonal blooms.
- $24 to $38
- Anthropologie
Valeria Heart Coupe Glass
Serve dessert in these adorable coupe glasses.
- $18
- Anthropologie
Black Oak Artisan Strawberry Heart Trinket Dish
This trinket dish makes for the perfect Valentine's Day or engagement gift.
- $22
- Magnolia
Heart Napkins - 50 PK
Hosts can place these throughout their home so guests never go without a napkin.
- $11.99
- Amazon