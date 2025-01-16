The new Eloquii and Kate Spade limited-edition collaboration is here.
Eloquii, a fashion brand "founded for and dedicated to the plus-size customer," according to its website, has released new a collection with Kate Spade New York following the success of the two companies' previous collaboration.
"Because you loved (and sold out) the first launch, we knew we had to bring you more," the brand wrote in a caption on Instagram.
The new collection is complete with dresses, sweaters and skirts in sizes 14 to 32. There's the red Strapless Flare Midi Dress, a piece ideal for Valentine's Day date night or for another special occasion, as well as a fully-lined floral sequin maxi dress.
Be sure you shop the pieces you love the most, first: Sizes are already selling out.
Continue below to shop the collection!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.