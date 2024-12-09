Whether you're shopping for a holiday gift or need to cozy yourself up this holiday season, a pair of stylish leather gloves are a winter must.
Leather gloves make great gifts for the hard-to-shop-for person on your list, for Mom, for a sibling or even your coworker. Opt for a pair of black leather gloves that they can style with everything in their wardrobe or lean into rich colors like chocolate brown and burgundy to elevate a look. Create a gift package by pairing the leather gloves with another winter accessory, like a fair isle scarf or beanie in a matching color.
Consider various lining options, like cashmere or fleece, for example, to add extra warmth on days spent strolling outside or commuting to the office.
Continue below to shop leather gloves at every price point.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Winter Leather Gloves for Women
These trending Amazon gloves are available in black, brown, coffee and red.
- $9.99
- $19.99
- Amazon
Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Cashmere and leather are a match made in heaven.
- $99
- Nordstrom
Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
These cashmere-lined gloves make for the perfect holiday gift under $50.
- $39.90
- Quince
Carolina Amato Black Leather Gloves
These black leather gloves are lined with silk and feature "a palm vent for easy slide-on and off wear."
- $155
- Tuckernuck
Men's Leather Touch Screen Gloves
These 4.9-star Cole Haan men's gloves are currently on sale. Gift them to your husband, Dad, or best friend.
- $49.95
- $98
- Cole Haan
Women's EZ Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Shop these Lands' End leather gloves in multiple colors for her wardrobe.
- $89.95
- Lands' End
Bow Leather Gloves
Customize these sweet leather gloves with a monogrammed initial.
- $59
- Mark & Graham
Leather touch-tech gloves
These highly-rated leather touch-tech gloves are now on sale at J.Crew.
- $76.50
- $128
- J.Crew
Women's Leather Sheepskin Vent Glove
We love the sheepskin trim detail on these UGG leather gloves.
- $98
- UGG
Leather Touch Screen Gloves - Black
These men's touch screen leather gloves have a 5-star rating.
- $89
- Charles Tyrwhitt
Barbour Elishaw Leather & Tartan Touchscreen Gloves
Try these Barbour leather and tartan gloves, available at Nordstrom, for a pop of pattern.
- $90
- Nordstrom
Agnelle Greco Bit Hardware Leather Gloves
If you want to splurge, these Agnelle leather gloves feature hardware detail and a cashmere lining.
- $245
- Nordstrom
Babaton leather long gloves
These long leather gloves have a silk lining and can be styled with everything from a sleeveless sweater dress to a long wool coat.
- $98
- Aritzia