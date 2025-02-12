Twice a year, New York Fashion Week takes our social media feeds and inboxes by storm. And for the Autumn/Winter 2025 collections unveiled over the past week, there's been no shortage of fun, exciting and innovative takes on what to expect when refreshing your wardrobe in the coming months.
Below, we'll take a look at just a few of the standout trends and fashion highlights we saw popping up on the runways, as well as wearable options you can shop now.
Suits and other menswear-inspired looks
Women in suits are everywhere lately, from Ayo Edebiri's Loewe look at the Golden Globes (an homage to Julia Roberts' 1990 look) to Nicole Kidman wowing in YSL at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Predictably, the suited look was present in spades on the runways, too. Michael Kors featured generously cut separates with an effortlessly chic feel that appeals to dressers of all ages.
"This show is very much about the power of experience," the designer told The Associated Press backstage. "There are quite a few models in the show that have been modeling for me since the '90s -- men and women. And you know, the experience they bring, their life experience, their travels, their eye ... you don't always have to be 20 to look fabulous."
Try suit separates to dip your toes into the trend, and lean into a looser fit that offers structured tailoring with plenty of room to move.
Another example is this standout Tory Burch look that weaves together various shades of brown for relaxed sophistication.
Exaggerated, oversized silhouettes
While rumblings of the skinny jean's return continue to hum in select circles who prefer closer-cut silhouettes, designers seemed to push back with even more exaggerated, oversized styles.
Marc Jacobs pushed the envelope -- even by his own rebellious standards -- with one of the most exciting shows of the season titled "Courage," where he sent models in cartoonish proportions down the runway. One of the most eye-catching elements of the collection were the gigantic shoes that added a doll-like element, a detail that might inspire one to recall teetering around in their mother's high heels while playing dress up as a child.
The collection was a masterclass in showcasing the movement toward having fun with fashion, a recurring theme that showed up in plenty of other collections, too. Luckily, you can capture a similar essence in wearable form with Jacobs' more subdued -- but still bold -- platforms.
Christian Cowan is another prime example of this season's fun with design thanks to over-the-top bouffant hairdos, structured corseting in a multitude of fabrics, and the gratuitous use of the stiletto pump not only as footwear, but dangling from the hems of dresses for a whimsical touch that feels like a quirky mix of surrealism and the glammed-up, in-disguise aliens from "Mars Attacks."
Coach, whose rebrand over the past several years has taken a youthful turn, also played up the oversized look with 'fits like the one below with baggy pants held up with a colorful belt, a more fitted jacket on top to balance and bold eyeglasses for a look that's put together without taking itself too seriously.
Achieve a similar vibe in your own wardrobe by selecting unexpected pieces to brighten things up: Try wide-leg jeans, a brightly colored or printed handbag or a structured jacket with a striking shape you haven't tried before.
Maximalism: Adornment, florals and more
The name of the game for designers like Alice + Olivia, Anna Sui and indie fashion darling Lauren Altman was opulence, thanks to maximalism achieved through print, detailing and accessorizing.
Incorporating florals, hot-right-now animal prints and a gluttony of accessories, Sui's collection was the epitome of more-is-more glamour.
Alice + Olivia took the concept even further with heavily jeweled jackets and collars, an abundance of dark florals and tiered dresses with layers cascading like dreamy, pink confections.
On the more subdued floral front was Carolina Herrera, whose timeless designs always make for a striking and clean presentation, exemplified by this gorgeous, deep red gown.
Try the look for yourself by investing in unexpected floral touches, layers on layers of jewelry and shiny details where you least expect them.