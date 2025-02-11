Martha Stewart, Ciara, Amanda Seyfried and more show up in style for Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2025 show
Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2025 show during New York Fashion Week featured an exciting mix of new seasonal looks, a fresh take on womenswear and several standout celebrity attendees.
On Monday, the presentation guests included Martha Stewart, Ciara, Amanda Seyfried and others dressed by the fashion house.
The high-end retailer described the latest collection as "twisted American sportswear," in a statement.
"A second glance at classics: prim cardigans are slashed through the sleeves; sweatpants are knit in Japanese brushed jersey; sweaters are embroidered to look like tweed," the statement continued. "A wardrobe collected over time, where each piece becomes irreplaceable: the perfect blazer, a favorite dress, a worn-in sweatshirt. Women are defining 'classic' for themselves."
Just ahead, check out how Stewart and others rocked some of the brand's most stylish forthcoming attire.
Martha Stewart
The businesswoman and television personality posed for cameras wearing Look 2 from the collection, which included a tan, sequin coat topped over a brown satin ensemble. She completed the look with gold peep-toe wedge-heel shoes.
Ciara
The singer was styled in Look 15 which incorporated a sheer, black jersey chiffon dress and nylon swimsuit underneath. Ciara's look was fully tied together with pierced pump shoes and Miller cat-eye eyeglasses. She also showed off a fresh blonde, flipped hair look.
Alexandra Daddario
The "Mayfair Witches" star was hard to miss as she donned a chenille jacquard coat over a nylon swimsuit
Ella Emhoff
The model and stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted on the scene wearing a beige jacket, gray cargo pants and beige pointy pumps paired with a white shoulder bag.
Jodie Turner-Smith
The "Queen & Slim" star shined in a stylish brown cotton pique jacket, waffle knit polo and flecked wool pants. She finished the look with snakeskin print boots.