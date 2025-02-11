Jane Seymour was a vision in red walking the runway during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" actress sashayed down the catwalk in the Nardos Fall 2025 show at The Plaza Hotel on Feb. 10.
Seymour, who turns 74 on Feb. 15, wore a one-shoulder minidress with flower detailing paired with beige heels.
In addition to Seymour, the Nardos Fall 2025 show featured models in an array of stunning gowns featuring voluminous tulle layers and capes, structured pleats, floral appliques and jewels, and draped silks, as well as several shorts sets.
In an Instagram post Feb. 6, the label described the collection as "carved by time, refined by nature."
"Fall 2025 is a story of strength and beauty -- where raw textures meet effortless elegance," the brand wrote in the caption, noting the collection was "inspired by the timeless allure of stone jewelry, sculpted silhouettes, and natural luxury."
Seymour has been keeping busy lately. The former Bond girl recently celebrated her boyfriend John Zambetti's birthday, sharing an Instagram video of herself toasting him for the occasion.
"Happy birthday to my partner in crime, laughter and adventure!" she wrote in the caption of the post. "John, your humor lights up every day, and your company turns every moment into something extraordinary."
She continued, "Here's to another year of making each other laugh, trying new things, and being the best team. Cheers to you!"
Seymour also recently attended the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards over the weekend, where she presented the best documentary award to the creators of "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story."
The British actress shared the screen with Reeve in the 1980 film "Somewhere in Time."