Molly Ringwald, the beloved '80s film icon, made a fashionable return to New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, this time accompanied by a special guest, her 15-year-old son Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos.
The duo graced the runway at Lingua Franca's Fall/Winter 2025 Ready-to-Wear show, held Feb. 4 at The Bowery Hotel, marking a memorable moment of fashion and family.
Ringwald is no stranger to the spotlight. Tuesday's runway appearance simply added a new chapter to her evolving style story.
For the runway, Ringwald showcased a chic, colorful, long cardigan paired with a red and white striped silk button-down midi dress. The look was complete with a pair of blue platform clogs.
Roman -- whom Ringwald shares with husband and writer Panio Gianopoulos, along with Roman's twin sister Adele and older sister Mathilda -- stepped confidently into the fashion scene alongside his mom, walking the runway in a laid-back look that incorporated a black T-shirt that read "The Bowery Hotel," topped with a gray hoodie and embroidered tan shorts. The look was styled with a pair of scrunched beige crew socks and black loafers.
The duo's presence on the runway brought an effortlessly cool and personal touch to the brand's first-ever fashion show.
"I wanted my first runway to highlight the creative downtown New Yorkers who inspire me," the label's co-founder Rachelle Hruska told Vogue. "I wanted it to feel eclectic but cohesive, a real reflection of the spirit of this city. But most importantly I wanted it to be fun."
"I had no idea how much fun [doing a show] would be -- I would have done it sooner," she continued. "The entire process was energizing, and honestly, the best distraction from everything happening in the world right now."
This wasn't Ringwald's first time taking center stage at NYFW. Last year, she made waves at Batsheva's Fall 2024 show, where she modeled an '80s-infused ensemble, paying homage to the era that made her a household name.
The actress strutted down last year's catwalk wearing a purple belted dress that included puffy shoulder pads and a floral brocade design. The look was set off with long red nails and white pumps.
She was also seen wearing a black hooded dress paired with a matching hand warmer and ruffled pumps.
The "Sixteen Candles" star's looks matched the vibe of the overall collection: ultra-feminine, textured and modern.