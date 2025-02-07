Brendan Fraser is one proud dad supporting his son Holden Fraser during New York Fashion Week.
The Oscar-winning actor attended the Todd Snyder show on Feb. 6 and had a front-row seat to watch his boy strut the runway as he cheered him on.
Brendan Fraser was seen reacting to his son -- and the other models featured during the show -- in a video shared by i-D magazine.
After the show, Holden Fraser took to Instagram to reflect on the event.
"Thank you so much to the whole Todd Snyder team for the opportunity, it was such an honor to walk in this beautiful collection," he wrote.
Holden Fraser was by his dad's side at the 2023 Oscars when he won the best actor Academy Award for his role in "The Whale."
Brendan Fraser gave his sons -- Holden as well as Lelan and Griffin -- a shoutout during his emotional acceptance speech.
The actor shares his three sons with his ex-wife, Afton Smith.