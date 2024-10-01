Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, walked her first runway show on Tuesday.
The 16-year-old opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and wore a white outfit on the runway.
"I’ve been wanting to do this for so long," Kidman Urban told Vogue in an interview published Tuesday. "So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here."
Kidman Urban is the daughter of Kidman and singer Keith Urban.
Kidman and Urban are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. The actress also shares daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
The "Babygirl" actress supported her daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut by resharing a post of the teenager walking the runway on her Instagram story. She also attended a Miu Miu dinner party on Tuesday with her daughter.
The star-studded Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show also saw Willem Dafoe and Hillary Swank walking the runway, as well as Cara Delevigne and Alexa Chung.