Sabrina Carpenter is stepping into her pop icon era -- literally.
Photographed by Steven Meisel, the 25-year-old chart-topping singer graced the March 2025 cover of Vogue wearing a satin powder blue custom Dolce & Gabbana dress.
Carpenter's alluring mini dress included a structured cone bra and laced-up bustier reminiscent of Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble worn while performing in the Netherlands during her Blond Ambition tour in 1990.
While Madonna's past look was paired with red lipstick, a soft wash of pastel eye color and tight golden blonde curls, Carpenter's look incorporated a bronzed orange lip paired with sharp winged eyeliner and icy, platinum blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe-like curls.
Carpenter posted the striking cover on her Instagram feed and shared her gratitude for her cover moment, saying, "This was a day engrained in my memory and magic i could never ever recreate. thank you Anna, thank you Sergio. thank you Steven, Pat + Guido. team out of my wildest dreams!"
Since posting, the "Espresso" singer's post captured the likes of more than 2 million fans, and even a little praise from Madonna herself: "Is this a Valentine's present to me?" she commented.
While Vogue hasn't specifically confirmed Carpenter's cover look to be inspired by Madonna or Monroe, Carpenter did open up in her accompanying interview with the magazine about her deep admiration for women who exude their aesthetics and likeness.
When reflecting on the making of her "Short n' Sweet" album released last year, she said, "I remember feeling inspired by images of women that felt very strong and hyperfeminine."
She continued, "And then being like: 'If only she said what she was actually thinking.'"
This isn't the first time Carpenter has paid tribute to Madonna's past fashions. At the 2024 VMAs, she wore the same Bob Mackie gown Madonna donned at the 1991 Oscars.
The timeless white sparkling strapless gown is embroidered with jewels throughout and features a structured bodice and deep-V sweetheart neckline.