Sabrina Carpenter is the new face of Versace's new Biggie eyewear campaign.
Photographed by Rosie Marks, the Grammy-nominated pop sensation is seen wearing the VE4480U sunglasses made famous by the late hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G. who was known for blending luxury fashion with street style.
"I love wearing Biggie sunglasses, they are my go-to accessory for any occasion," said Carpenter in a statement. "They represent so much more than just sunglasses and I am so excited to be a part of this community."
The updated style Carpenter is wearing has a cat-eye shape with metal Medusa detailing, which references the original '90s design. The iconic pair also features full injected frames with low-lens design in a universal fitting that's available in an ultra-classic tone of black with dark gray lenses.
NBA star Alexandre Sarr also joins Carpenter in the campaign wearing the famed frames along with a powder pink collared shirt.
"I've seen Biggie sunglasses worn by everyone — my NBA teammates, friends I've made across the globe, business guys and kids playing basketball in the yard," said the Washington Wizards center in a statement. "Biggies are for anyone who wants to give and take a bit more from life."
Biggie sunglasses are inspired by welcoming the unexpected, celebrating individuality and making a personal statement of fearlessness and self-expression, according to a press release.
"I am thrilled to have Sabrina and Alexandre join our Versace family in their fabulous Biggie glasses," said Donatella Versace in a release. "From Notorious B.I.G. to the extraordinary talent of today, the Biggie community are rebels, groundbreakers and champions of the true Versace spirit."
Both Carpenter and Sarr have made public appearances wearing looks by the Italian luxury designer label.
In October, the "Please Please Please" singer was seen wearing a sparkling metallic sleeveless Versace dress to the 2024 Time100 Next Gala.
Also, in June, Sarr stunned fans in a shiny Versace suit at the 78th NBA Draft at New York City's Barclays Center.