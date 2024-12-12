Sabrina Carpenter channeled the beloved '90s sitcom "The Nanny" with her latest look.
The "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" singer, 25, stepped out in New York City on Dec. 10 wearing a black blazer and miniskirt set with animal print detailing on the collar, cuffs and oversized buttons.
Carpenter topped off the outfit with a black beret also trimmed in the animal print as well as black pumps.
Many fans compared the outfit to one Fran Drescher wore on "The Nanny" as Fran Fine, the titular fashion-forward nanny from Flushing, Queens, who takes on the stewardship of three upper-class children in Manhattan and falls in love with their father, Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy), in the process.
The series ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999.
This isn't the first time Carpenter has paid tribute to entertainment icons.
Back in August, she teamed up with Jenna Ortega for a music video for her song "Taste" inspired by the film "Death Becomes Her," which starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.
Carpenter then wore Madonna's vintage silver beaded Bob Mackie gown from the 1991 Oscars ceremony to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
The pop star recently received six 2025 Grammy nominations, including mentions for best new artist, song of the year, record of the year and album of the year.