Amanda Seyfried is rooting for Sabrina Carpenter to join a potential third "Mamma Mia!" musical film -- and even has a role for her in mind.
"'Mamma Mia 3,' let's go baby," Seyfried told ABC News Live earlier this week when asked about the chances of a third film in the series. "Everybody says it's gonna happen. But I mean, I haven't seen a script."
As part of Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, the pop star sings a different cover song at each concert as decided by a bottle she spins on stage.
She has performed the musical's title ABBA track a few times already on the tour, including her recent Madison Square Garden show in New York City on Sept. 29, which prompted Seyfried to agree that Carpenter could play her character Sophie's daughter, should there be a new installment.
Never mind the fact that Seyfried, 38, is just 13 years older than 25-year-old Carpenter. That's on par with the franchise, which saw Cher, 78, play 75-year-old Meryl Streep's mother in the second film, when the two were 71 and 68, respectively.
"Technically she could," Seyfried said, saying age in the film franchise "doesn't matter."
"Old-age makeup for me. I don't mind. I'm an actor. I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen," she continued, calling herself "a big fan" of the "Espresso" singer.
The first "Mamma Mia!" premiered in 2008. Its sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," arrived a decade later in 2018.