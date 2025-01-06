Ayo Edebiri turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes, channeling Julia Roberts' unforgettable menswear-inspired look from the 1990 ceremony.
The actress brought a fresh perspective to Roberts's iconic gray suit moment, blending classic elegance with her own unique flair.
Edebiri graced the red carpet in a custom gray Loewe by Jonathan Anderson suit featuring structured shoulders, loose-fitting trousers that ruched at the waist, and a buttoned-up shirt in a matching tone.
The actress, known for her breakout roles in "The Bear" and "Theater Camp" elevated the ensemble with contemporary touches — including a gold feather tie.
While her silver grills showed off a modern edge, her auburn waves styled in loose curls further paid homage to Roberts' 1990 hairstyle.
The connection between the two actresses goes beyond fashion. Edebiri recently starred alongside Roberts in the upcoming thriller "After the Hunt."
"Wore a suit, wore a grill, saw some pals, almost didn't get on the red carpet so Ethan took pictures of me that are very very bad (go see Nickel Boys!!) - lots of love, feeling so so very grateful - golden globes '25!!!," Edebiri captioned a few Insta-snaps of her red carpet presence.
Roberts' originally wore the look while she accepted a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress for her role in "Steel Magnolias."
"I did my hair, my girlfriend did my makeup. And I got this suit at Armani in Beverly Hills," Roberts said about her past look to British Vogue in January 2024. "I went into the men's department and they had an in-store tailor and they tailored it to fit me."
She continued, "I don't even know that people wore really fancy gowns to the Golden Globes then the way they do now, but I thought I was very extra in this outfit. I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit — I just thought I looked fabulous."