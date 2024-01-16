Sheryl Lee Ralph shared a sweet moment with new Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri following the 75th annual awards show Monday night.

The "Abbott Elementary" actress, who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the previous Emmy Awards in 2022, shared a supportive and celebratory message for Edebiri, the newest winner in the category, who earned the honor for her performance in "The Bear."

"It took 35 years for me to be the second Black actress to win an Emmy for Supporting Actress in Comedy," Ralph wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the two together. "And a year later I am very proud and very happy to celebrate @ayoedebiri in her incredible win!"

"Love you Sheryl 🖤🖤🖤🖤 so grateful for you!!!!!!" Edebiri replied in the comments of Ralph's post.

With her win in September 2022, Ralph became the first Black actress to take home the trophy in this category since Jackée Harry did so in 1987 for "227" -- and the second ever in history.

Edebiri is now the third Black actress to win the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.