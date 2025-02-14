Presidents Day marks the first big sale day in 2025 on which you can find huge savings in every category, including everything you need for the home.
Vacuums, rugs, home decor and more are all discounted and ready to come home with you so you can refresh your space and get ready for spring.
Below, we've rounded up deals from popular retailers like Ruggable where you can save up to 20% sitewide with promo code STARS. Brooklinen is also in on the sale with 20% off sitewide and 25% off select bestselling bedding, towels and bundles.
Kitchenaid has select stand mixers on sale for $100 off, while Amazon is offering incredible deals on Bissell and Roomba vacuums, Carote cookwear, Nespresso coffee makers and more. And don't miss out on the Mellanni sheets on sale -- they have more than 335,000 thousand reviews with an average 4.4-star rating!
Check it all out below!
Kitchen deals
Kitchen Mama Auto 2.0 Electric Can Opener: Refined Blade Opens Almost Any Can - Automatic, Hands Free, Smooth Edge, Lid Lift, Battery Operated, YES YOU CAN (Morandi Blue)
- $32.99
- $40
- Amazon
CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer with 2 Ultra-Thin Probes, Unlimited Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, Digital Food Thermometer for Remote Monitoring of BBQ Grill, Oven
- $99.99
- $179.99
- Amazon
CAROTE Nonstick Cookware Sets, Pots and Pans Set Non Stick 14pcs, Titanium Induction Cooking Sets with Stay-Cool Handle, Black
- $89.99
- $149.99
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Matte Black
- $139.30
- $199
- Amazon
Vacuum and small appliance deals
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum (Q0120) - Easy to use, Power-Lifting Suction, Multi-Surface Cleaning, Smart Navigation Cleans in Neat Rows, Self-Charging, Alexa
- $119
- $249.99
- Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner, Car/Auto Detailer, with Self-Cleaning Tough Stain Tool and Pet Hair Removal Tool (3860)
- $99.99
- $139.99
- Amazon
Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter, Swivel Steering, LED Headlights, Wide Upholstery Tool, Dusting Brush & Crevice Tool, White/Red
- $219.99
- $299.99
- Amazon
Shark 3-in-1 Max Air Purifier, Heater & Fan with NanoSeal HEPA, Cleansense IQ, Odor Lock, for 1000 Sq. Ft, Charcoal Grey
- $219.99
- $449.99
- Amazon
Cuisinart WMR-CAP2 Round Classic Waffle Maker, Brushed Stainless, Silver
- $19.95
- $29.95
- Amazon
Bedding and towels on sale
Mellanni Queen Sheets Set - 4 PC Iconic Collection Bedding - Hotel Luxury, Extra Soft, Cooling Bed Sheets - Wrinkle, Fade, Stain Resistant (Queen, White)
- $29.97
- $50.97
- Amazon
Modern Threads 6 Piece Set, 2 Bath Towels, 2 Hand Towels, 2 Washcloths Yarn Dyed Jacquard/Solid Towel Set Organic Vines
- $29.60
- $149.99
- Wayfair
Rugs on sale
Loloi Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines x Gigi Grey/Ivory 9'-2" x 13' Area Rug
- $319.05
- $454.76
- Amazon
