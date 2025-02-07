Meet KitchenAid's 2025 Color of the Year, Butter.
According to a KitchenAid press release, "Butter is a soft, energizing butter yellow with a creamy, satin finish that spreads warm flavors and cherished memories to the table, creating a heartwarming atmosphere."
This is the seventh year KitchenAid has released a Color of the Year, with previous years featuring colors like Blue Salt and Hibiscus.
Expect to see even more butter yellow everywhere this year: Pinterest has predicted the color as one of the top five color trends for 2025.
Scroll down to shop KitchenAid's new launch and other butter yellow finds for your home.
