Are you dating someone who adores all things Martha Stewart or looking to refresh your home decor with festive touches for the month of love?
Whether you're shopping for the perfect Valentine's gift or simply want to elevate your space with charming, heart-themed details, we've got you covered.
Martha Stewart's latest collection features an array of beautifully designed kitchen and home essentials that make thoughtful gifts for any home chef or decor enthusiast.
From heart-shaped Dutch ovens to elegant glassware, these pieces bring a romantic yet timeless charm.
For those who love hosting, especially a Galentine's Day gathering with friends, Stewart's Chauncey Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet in Pink adds a fun and feminine touch to any tablescape. Its vintage-inspired design pairs beautifully with any Valentine's setting, making it a must-have for those who appreciate stylish entertaining.
And of course, no cozy Valentine's kitchen is complete without the Heart-Shaped 2-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Not only is it an adorable addition to your cookware collection, but it's also perfect for whipping up hearty meals from stews to baked treats, all with a little extra love.
Whether you're gifting a loved one or treating yourself, Martha Stewart's Valentine's collection is the perfect way to celebrate the season with style and warmth.
Valentine's Day kitchen essentials
Martha Stewart Lockton Premium Nonstick PFA Free Ceramic Interior 10 Piece Enamel Heavy Gauge Aluminum Pots and Pans Cookware Set - Red
- $135.19
- $169.99
- Amazon
MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, Pink
- $59.99
- $79.99
- Amazon
MARTHA STEWART 3 Piece Oven to Table Stoneware Bakeware, Baking Dish & Casserole Set - Red
- $38.74
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Miles Modern Diamond Anti-Fatigue Air-Infused Kitchen Mat, Spice Red, 19.6"x32"
- $27.83
- $49.99
- Amazon
Cookbooks and lifestyle books
Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book
- $20.80
- $28.99
- Amazon
Martha's Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying
- $43.80
- $60
- Amazon
Valentine's Day tablescape essentials
Martha Stewart Chauncey 4-Pack 14.2 oz Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblet - Pink
- $30.99
- $39.99
- Amazon
Martha by Martha Stewart | Chilewich Rosette 14”x72” Table Runner in Burnt Coral
- $65
- Amazon
Martha by Martha Stewart | Chilewich Rosette Rectangular Set of 4 Placemats in Burnt Coral
- $75
- Amazon
Martha Stewart Empress Bouquet 12 Piece Decorated Porcelain Dinnerware Plates and Bowls Set
- $49.99
- Amazon