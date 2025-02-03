We're speaking your love language.
This Valentine's Day, gift someone you love a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift based on one of five love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, quality time, receiving gifts or physical touch.
Our gift picks include a custom audio scan keychain, a LEGO bouquet set and an oversized blanket they'll want to cuddle up in.
Don't forget to gift yourself something, too!
Check it all out below.
Words of affirmation: Custom audio keychain
Personalize these special keychains with an audio recording of your choice. The keychain features a QR code so that the recipient can hear your recording whenever they need it most. Add extra personalization with soundwaves and text, too.
Acts of service: iRobot vacuum
If you or someone you love appreciates acts of service, the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum may be your new BFF. It's designed for both wet and dry floor cleaning and will learn your home to clean rooms on your schedule. Voila, the perfect gift.
Quality time: Lego bouquet set
Spend quality time together building this LEGO flower bouquet set. It features 15 stems with flower and leaf varieties like roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses, according to Walmart's website. Sometimes, just doing something together is what means the most!
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set - Artificial Flowers
- $47.99
- $59.99
- Walmart
Receiving gifts: Kendra Scott jewelry
Some people's love language is gifting -- and jewelry always comes to mind for Valentine's Day. These cute Kendra Scott heart-shaped huggie earrings are ones she can wear on the holiday and year-round.
Ari Heart Gold Enamel Frame Huggie Earrings in Pink Iridescent Glitter Glass
- $75
- Kendra Scott
Physical touch: Dual blanket hoodie
Cuddle up with your loved one in this dual blanket hoodie designed for both men and women. There are two side pockets with zippers, a front pouch with zippers and it's machine washable. It's a great gift for Galentine's Day or Valentine's Day, especially if you're planning on spending the night cozied up with a movie.
