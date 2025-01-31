If you're trying to bring a bit of warmth inside as we slog through the midst of winter, Yankee Candle has the perfect solution with its new line of candles and home fragrance accessories inspired by the sunshine and warmth of a luxurious Italian vacation.
The Hello, Italy! collection, available now, features five limited-edition fragrances that capture the essence of Italy through scents with profiles ranging from rich gourmands to zesty citruses, all evoking different regions of one of the world's most popular countries for travel.
Pistachio Latte, for example, has a complex, nutty profile that leans heavy on sweet coffee notes reminiscent of Italy's penchant for the brew. In total contrast, Azure Sky is a bright, lemon-infused clean scent that brings to mind days spent in the sun and fresh laundry still hanging on the line.
Other scents include the beachy Capri Glow, the herbaceous and savory Olive & Cypress, and delectably sweet Lemon Gelato.
These scents are available across Yankee's size selection from the original jar candles and signature tumblers to the minis that clock in at just $5 each. They also come in a variety of home scent accessories like plug diffusers and melt cups, so you can experience Hello, Italy! your way.
