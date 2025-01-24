With the coldest season in full swing, it's tempting to escape to a hot-weather destination where expensive spa treatments could whip you into shape in no time. Unfortunately, few of us have the budget for that!
Luckily there are endless options for new and popular body washes, skin care, hair care and more that can give you a similar experience at home for a fraction of the cost.
Below, we've rounded up some top picks, from refreshing ways to get squeaky clean in the shower to intoxicating scents to spritz on at the end of your get-ready routine.
Read on to restock your at-home spa with these grooming necessities and more!
Body washes and scrubs
Freshen up in the shower with a bright, clean wash like the unisex option here from OffCourt, or lean into gourmands with Dove's special edition Crumbl lemon cookie scrub. If you prefer a more intense aromatic experience, Nécessaire's popular body wash in Santal is just the ticket.
Skin care for creating a fresh glow
Step up your skin care routine with a refreshing cleanser that won't strip your skin like Credo's True Timeout, and follow it with a powerful vitamin C serum like TruSkin and a super-rich eye cream from Doris Day M.D. to hydrate and moisturize. When you want to really slough off dead skin, try an exfoliating mask like Peter Thomas Roth's pumpkin enzyme mask that smells like pumpkin pie while giving you a fresh, bright look.
Credo Skincare True Timeout Vetiver Root + Calming Botanicals Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
- $44
- Credo Beauty
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum – Anti Aging Facial Serum with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E – Brightening Serum – Even Skin Tone, Improve Appearance of Dark Spots, Fine Lines & Wrinkles, 2 Fl Oz
- $38.99
- $48.99
- Amazon
Doris Day MD Skincare Rejuvenating and Brightening CE+HPR EYE
- $105
- Dr. Doris Day MD
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skin Care
- $20
- $25
- Amazon
Healthy hair must-haves
Keep your hair soft, clean and tangle-free with new products that make it fun to style each morning!
Tangle Teezer makes it a cinch to de-knot your strands without the breakage, and the new Zodiac line is perfect for gifting yourself or a friend who loves astrology. Check out JSHealth hair products for a vegan, sulfate and paraben-free cleansing experiences, then use a nourishing oil like OUAI's bestseller or Nature Spell's incredible-smelling rosemary oil to boost shine and overall health.
Tangle Teezer Zodiac Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair, Eliminates Knots & Reduces Breakage for All Hair Types (Zodiac collection)
- $18.99
- Amazon
JSHealth Purifying Keratin Shampoo - Cleansing & Reviving Natural Shampoo for Color Treated Hair, Curly Hair & Dry Hair - Vegan, Sulfate & Paraben Free Formula, 350ml
- $27.99
- Amazon
OUAI Hair Oil - Hair Heat Protectant Oil for Frizz Control - Adds Hair Shine and Smooths Split Ends - Color Safe Formula - Paraben, Phthalate and Sulfate Free (1.5 oz)
- $30
- Amazon
Nature Spell Rosemary Oil For Hair & Skin, Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth, Pre-Diluted, Treat Dry Damaged Hair to Target Hair Loss, 5.07 fl oz
- $7.99
- Amazon
Razors
If you like the feel of smooth, hair-free skin, treat yourself to a nice new razor that whisks away strands without irritation.
GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar by Gillette Razor for Men - 1 Handle, 4 Razor Blade Refills, Holiday Gifts for Men, Includes Premium Magnetic Stand
- $26.94
- $28.44
- Amazon
Body mists, sprays and deodorant
Finish off your grooming routine with a delectable body mist and deodorant to ensure you smell great whether you're heading out for the day or floating off into dreamland.
Kopari's Kaanapali Coast is perfect if you want to evoke a tropical warmth even in the dead of winter. Wild's natural deodorant skips all the harsh ingredients (and B.O.) you may want to avoid while offering amazing scents like cherry blossom and coconut and vanilla. If you prefer something unscented, stock up on CeraVe's all-over lotion that sold 70,000 units on Amazon in the last month alone.
Wild - Purple Case with Refill Variety Pack - Natural Refillable Deodorant - Aluminum Free - Includes Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt, Cherry Blossom and Coconut & Vanilla Scents - Vegan
- $32
- Amazon
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin, Body Lotion & Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides, Daily Moisturizer, Fragrance Free, Oil-Free, 19 Ounce
- $18.04
- Amazon
Salt & Stone Body and Hair Fragrance Mist | Women & Men | Hydrating Skincare Ingredients Glycerin & Prebiotics | Vegan & Cruelty-Free - 3.4 fl oz
- $40.50
- $45
- Amazon