Credo Beauty is renowned for their highly-curated clean, cruelty-free beauty, including their own in-house skin care line launched in 2024 that was an instant hit with new and returning customers. They've now followed suit with a new line meant to keep that fresh, moisturized feeling going from head to toe with their latest launch: Credo body care.
Comprised of three products that draw on the mineral-filled power of the sea, Credo's body care line includes a simple system of body wash, body serum and body cream. Each is held to Credo's impeccable standards concerning "clean" beauty, meaning they implement impeccable safety standards for their ingredients, strive to reduce single-use packaging for less waste and treat workers fairly at every step in their production chain.
When developing their body care, Credo enlisted Maine-based company Atlantic Sea Farms, a "women-run, mission-driven seaweed farming company" where the kelp is rope-grown and hand-harvested by family sea farmers.
"By farming in their off-season," the company relayed in a press release, "they help to fight climate change and build a more resilient food future for all while protecting their livelihoods and improving ocean health."
The proprietary kelp blend developed for this line infuses the products with mineral-rich sea water and marine ferment that has been shown in clinical settings to improve the skin's moisture barrier, boost hydration, smooth skin's surface, and stimulate skin cells for a vibrant, more lively look.
All three products are available now and are already seeing glowing reviews roll in, with top reviews noting products "smell divine" and are rich without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin.
Find out more and shop Credo's new body care line below.
Serenity Mineral-Rich Body Wash
This is a gentle cleanser that won't disrupt the skin barrier but does offer light exfoliation via lactic acid. This gives skin a refreshed, "new" feel while ingredients like glycerin and lactobacillus ferment offer moisture and radiance. It's formulated to reduce pore size as well, a boon for textured or uneven skin.
Seascape Ceramide Body Serum
As with the skin on your face, your body can benefit from the deep-penetrating help of a serum prior to moisturizing, too! The Seascape Ceramide body serum from Credo Beauty has a silky consistency that smoothes and firms skin immediately and over time thanks to natural, botanical ingredients like polyglutamaic acid -- it's a water magnet that can swell to hold 5,000 times its normal weight thus optimizing hydration.
Submerge Green Algae Body Cream
Powerful actives like vegan squalane, vitamin E and shea butter make this body cream perfect for all skin types and help lock in moisture and hydration for an all-day smoothing effect. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that calm skin, and Blue Sea kale promotes cell renewal to help skin turn over for a fresh, brighter look.
