Timberland drops limited-edition Valentine's Day boot collection cute enough to make Cupid blush
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, lots of brands are ramping up their red and pink collections to celebrate. Now, that list includes Timberland with their super-cute boot collection for women, teens and kids.
The boots come in a variety of pink and rose colorways, with some versions adorned with gorgeous floral embossing along the ankle collar and a heart-shaped tag featuring a cute cupid illustration.
As with all Timberland footwear, the boots are constructed from the brand's premium leather and feature anti-fatigue cushioning and seam-sealed construction to help keep water out. This makes them perfect for Valentine's Day (or Galentine's Day!) excursions like a winter walk in the park or a romantic hike -- but they're equally crafted to look fantastic in lieu of more traditional date-night high heels.
Far from being only appropriate for the holiday, the color schemes and design work year-round. You could just as easily pair these boots with jeans and a floral top in the spring, or swap them in for your regular black or brown hiking boots when it's time to hit the trails this summer.
Prices range between $85 and $170 for the collection, and it's only available online and in stores for a limited time. Shop below!
