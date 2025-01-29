Martha Stewart just had a major beauty moment.
The businesswoman and lifestyle expert is hard to miss as one of the stars of MAC Cosmetics' new "I Only Wear MAC" campaign.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, she's seen in her kitchen wearing a satin pink robe, her voluminous blonde curls and soft, glowing makeup as she taste everything from strawberries to chocolates and honey while applying some of MAC's nude-toned lip products.
Stewart opens the video by introducing herself, and says, "What gets me in the nude?"
While applying one of MAC's lip liners, Stewart also shares how she loves the glide. She also gives the brand's lipstick a sniff and mentioned it smelled like vanilla.
Since posting, the alluring clip has received the attention of more than 50,000 fans with many complimenting Stewart.
"Martha is in her thirst trap era," one person commented. Another chimed in saying, "May I be this hot always."
In addition to Stewart, MAC Cosmetics also tapped actress and model Julia Fox, football star Odell Beckham Jr., singer Beabadoobee and reality TV star Tiffany Pollard — who all stripped down for the campaign.
The latest "I Only Wear MAC" visuals also unveil the brand's Nudes collection that includes a mashup of 20 shades that range from silky mattes to shiny sheers.
"This isn't your average beauty campaign — it's all about self-expression, embracing individuality, and challenging beauty norms," MAC Cosmetics shared with "GMA" in a statement. "Whether it's Odell Beckham Jr. redefining masculinity with sensual confidence, or Martha Stewart proving that age only amplifies sensuality, each moment feels like an internet-breaking statement."
You can shop top picks from the latest collection, including the exact shade Stewart wore for the new campaign, just below.
