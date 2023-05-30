We don't always have time (or budget) to get our nails done at the salon.
But press-on nails give us an alternate option to polishing that's both quick and easy while still showcasing our personal style.
And press-ons are simple to remove, too: depending on the brand, some nails will pop off with light pressure when they're ready to be removed. Others will come off with a glue remover or from being soaked in acetone. Be sure to follow your nails' instructions when applying and removing.
That said, we're shopping for the best press-on nails featuring an array of different colors, designs, shapes and lengths to help you find your perfect set.
For example, shop Olive and June's press-on nails in Classic Double French or a light purple gingham pattern for spring. There's also Glamnetic's Press-On Nail Kit, available at Sephora, and Kiss' nude press-ons for an everyday manicure that's chic and minimal.
Check out our picks below!
