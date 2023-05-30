We don't always have time (or budget) to get our nails done at the salon.

But press-on nails give us an alternate option to polishing that's both quick and easy while still showcasing our personal style.

And press-ons are simple to remove, too: depending on the brand, some nails will pop off with light pressure when they're ready to be removed. Others will come off with a glue remover or from being soaked in acetone. Be sure to follow your nails' instructions when applying and removing.

That said, we're shopping for the best press-on nails featuring an array of different colors, designs, shapes and lengths to help you find your perfect set.

For example, shop Olive and June's press-on nails in Classic Double French or a light purple gingham pattern for spring. There's also Glamnetic's Press-On Nail Kit, available at Sephora, and Kiss' nude press-ons for an everyday manicure that's chic and minimal.

Check out our picks below!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Dashing Diva Magic Press Premium, Pearl Glazed Donut - Almond
Dashing Diva

Dashing Diva Magic Press Premium, Pearl Glazed Donut - Almond

Price: $12   From: Dashing Diva

Shop Now

Dashing Diva Magic Press Solid Color, Green Tea
Dashing Diva

Dashing Diva Magic Press Solid Color, Green Tea

Price: $9   From: Dashing Diva

Shop Now

Dashing Diva Magic Press Solid Color, Coconut Milk
Dashing Diva

Dashing Diva Magic Press Solid Color, Coconut Milk

Price: $9   From: Dashing Diva

Shop Now

OPI xPRESS/On Special Effect Press On Nails
Ulta

OPI xPRESS/On Special Effect Press On Nails

Price: $13.99   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Olive &#38; June How Do You Spell Bougainvillea? Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June How Do You Spell Bougainvillea? Press-Ons

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Olive &#38; June Rainbow Swirl Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June Rainbow Swirl Press-Ons

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Olive &#38; June Lava Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June Lava Press-Ons

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Olive &#38; June Gingham Party Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June Gingham Party Press-Ons

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Olive &#38; June Classic Double French Press-Ons
Olive &#38; June

Olive & June Classic Double French Press-Ons

Price: $10   From: Olive & June

Shop Now

Kiss Nude Nude Bare but Better Nails
Ulta

Kiss Nude Nude Bare but Better Nails

Price: $8.49   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Kiss Nude Drama Bare But Better Nails
Ulta

Kiss Nude Drama Bare But Better Nails

Price: $8.49   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Kiss Party Crasher Voguish Fantasy Ready-To-Wear Fashion Nails
Ulta

Kiss Party Crasher Voguish Fantasy Ready-To-Wear Fashion Nails

Price: $9.49   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Static Nails Mademoiselle Coffin Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Ulta

Static Nails Mademoiselle Coffin Reusable Pop-On Manicures

Price: $18   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Static Nails Beach Bum Like Acrylic Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Ulta

Static Nails Beach Bum Like Acrylic Reusable Pop-On Manicures

Price: $18   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit
Sephora

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit

Price: $15   From: Sephora

Shop Now

KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Nails, Nail Kit, PureFit Technology, Short Length, “Picture Purplect”, Polish-Free Solid Color Manicure, Includes Prep Pad, Mini Nail File, Cuticle Stick, and 30 Fake Nails
Amazon

KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Nails, Nail Kit, PureFit Technology, Short Length, “Picture Purplect”, Polish-Free Solid Color Manicure, Includes Prep Pad, Mini Nail File, Cuticle Stick, and 30 Fake Nails

Price: $7.49   From: Amazon

Shop Now

OPI xPRESS/On Short Solid Color Press On Nails
Ulta

OPI xPRESS/On Short Solid Color Press On Nails

Price: $12.99   From: Ulta

Shop Now