Sofia Richie Grainge painted her nails lavender for summer, so we're painting our nails lavender for summer.
The newlywed's recent beauty and fashion looks have become some of the most coveted of the season. Now, we're eyeing her new nail look for the remaining summer months.
In a video posted on TikTok, Richie Grainge shared her latest manicure featuring short lavender nails sans any extra designs or embellishments.
@sofiarichiegrainge
Lavender nails for summer 💫💜♬ Im In Love Im Obsessed Rihanna x Casa Di Remix - CasaDi
"Looks like I'm getting lavender nails," one TikTok user commented on the video.
The simple nail look is one we can easily recreate for our own summer occasions using nail polishes from brands like Essie, Olive & June, and more.
Continue below to shop our lavender nail polish picks!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish, 8-Free Vegan, Lilacism
Price: $9.99 • From: Amazon
OPI Nail Lacquer, Do You Lilac It?
Price: $11.49 • From: Amazon
