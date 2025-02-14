Welcome to the Spring Scrubdown, where we go beyond simple organizing to tackle the deep cleaning tasks that refresh your home, one space at a time.
From deep cleaning kitchen appliances to reviving your living room upholstery, we're sharing tips and product recommendations to make every room sparkle—so you can enjoy a cleaner, healthier home all season long.
Spring cleaning isn't just about decluttering—it's about tackling the grime and buildup in places we often overlook. One of the biggest culprits? Your kitchen appliances. From the refrigerator that stores your daily essentials to the oven that sees more spills than you'd like to admit, these hardworking appliances deserve a serious deep clean.
But where to start? The key is to break it down into manageable steps.
Start by unplugging appliances where necessary and removing any detachable parts. For your refrigerator, toss expired items and wipe down shelves with a food-safe cleaner.
Your oven likely has baked-on grease—use a heavy-duty degreaser or a simple baking soda paste to lift the grime.
And don't forget small appliances like the microwave, toaster and coffee maker, which can collect hidden residue over time.
To make your deep cleaning easier, we've rounded up some of the best cleaning products that cut through grease, grime and stubborn stains with minimal effort.
Check them all out below and stay tuned for upcoming guides on refreshing your living room, bedroom, kitchen, kid-friendly spaces and even your garage!
The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste & SQeeZY Scrubber
- $9.99
- Amazon
Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish
- $21.98
- Amazon
Mr. Clean Thin Sheets Magic Eraser Scouring Sponge Wipes
- $6.78
- The Home Depot
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
- $8.98
- Walmart
Goo Gone Degreaser
- $7.34
- Amazon
CLR Calcium Lime and Rust Remover
- $9.86
- Walmart
Full Circle Renew Essential Recycled Microfiber Cloths, Set of 5
- $15.95
- Williams Sonoma
Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser and Polish Powder
- $18.99
- Amazon