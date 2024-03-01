Spring is an opportune time to dust off our homes and start fresh with a clean slate.

We can put our winter wardrobes into storage boxes, reorganize cluttered entryways previously stuffed with coats and clunky boots, replace heavy blankets with lightweight throws, replace our bedroom bedding with cooling sheets and dust off coffee tables to hold new home decor.

It's also important to take the time to properly clean all of the things we've avoided for months: couches, rugs, and those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in the kitchen.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best spring cleaning supplies, from carpet cleaners to gel cleaners, brooms and mops.

Continue below to shop all of Bergamotto's picks to make spring cleaning a breeze.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

$123.59 Amazon Shop Now

"With more than 75,000 five-star reviews and a legion of excited TikTok creators, there's no stopping the little green clean machine that could!" Bergamotto says, adding that this BISSELL cleaner is great for carpets and couches, as well as other soft surfaces. "This stain-removing cleaner is a go-to especially for houses with spill-prone kids and messy pets."

It can tackle coffee, wine, grease and more, but Bergamotto says she personally loves using it against yogurt, Play-Doh and markers. "Plus, every purchase supports the Bissell Pet foundation, which helps save homeless pets!"

Folex Carpet Spot Remover, 32 oz

$23.64 Amazon Shop Now

"A $7 spot cleaner that can remove new stains and old? Yes, please!" Bergamotto says. "It can remove pet stains, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, food, grime, and more! Plus, it's a water-based, non-flammable, petroleum-free formula that's safe to use around children and pets. Just spritz, 'gently agitate' the stain, blot, dry, and then marvel!"

COLORCORAL Cleaning Gel for Car

$9.99 Amazon Shop Now

This gel "looks like a blob but works like a beauty to pick up dust, gunk and debris from those hard-to-reach places like keyboards, car vents, phones, air conditioners and more!" Bergamotto says. "Not sticky and smells zesty!"

It also has over 50,000 reviews on Amazon.

Original Broombi - All-Surface Silicone Broom, Squeegee, Pet Hair Remover

"Not all brooms are created equal! This silicone edged iteration uses static-electricity to clean hair and find dust that most traditional brooms miss," Bergamotto says. Use it to sweep up glass, hair and more. "But the real magic of this broom? It cam also clean up liquid spills! It's lightweight and washable, and has an adjustable pole length, making it a workhorse under sofas and beds!"

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket Floor Cleaning System + 2 Extra Refills

$59.97 Amazon Shop Now

"An industry-leader in the cleaning space, the O-Cedar mop is a top-seller thanks to its ease of use and exceptional efficiency," Bergamotto says.

Unline other sprin mops, this one has a two-tank system to keep water (and your floors!) clean.

Scrub Daddy Damp Duster

"Spring cleaning is the perfect time to get into the nitty gritty of pieces you might have overlooked throughout the year like blinds, skirting boards, vents, and baseboards," says Bergamotto.

With the Damp Duster, debris is wiped off within seconds or just a few wipes. Its durability allows you to reuse it, and if you wash it after every use, it'll always feel brand new.

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller

$31.95 Amazon Shop Now

Does it feel like your dog or cat is always shedding... everywhere? If so, you need this pet hair roller. It easily removes fur from couches, clothing, dog beds, cat towers and car mats.

Bergamotto calls this tool "the most heavy-duty lint roller you've ever seen!"

LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

$89.99 Amazon Shop Now

Forget being uncomfortable while cleaning! This viral Labigo Electric Spin scrubber brings cleaning to another level by making it easy to reach those tough spots. Say goodbye to back pain from kneeling and bending to scrub every spot!

"It saves time and effort with just the push of a button," says Bergamotto.

The spinner also comes with four different brush heads suitable for usage in bathrooms, toilets, grout, tile and even your car.