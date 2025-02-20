Your living room is the heart of your home—a place where you unwind, entertain and spend quality time with family.
But between daily use, spills and dust buildup, it’s easy for furniture and rugs to look less than fresh. A deep clean can restore your space, making it feel brand new again.
Start by tackling your upholstery. Couches and chairs collect dust, pet hair and hidden stains, so check the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions before using any products.
For machine-washable cushion covers, toss them in the laundry with a gentle detergent.
For non-removable fabric, use an upholstery cleaner or a simple DIY solution of warm water, dish soap and white vinegar to spot-treat stains. Don’t forget to vacuum under cushions and along seams where dirt loves to hide!
Rugs are another high-traffic culprit. Shake out smaller rugs, and for larger ones, use a carpet cleaner or sprinkle baking soda before vacuuming to absorb odors.
Consider swapping out heavy, hard-to-clean textiles for machine-washable options that make maintenance effortless.
To make the process easier, we’ve rounded up some of the best cleaning products to help refresh your living room and keep it looking spotless.
Check it out below!
