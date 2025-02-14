Presidents Day is in just a few short days, and the sales are already in full swing.
Lucky for you, "Good Morning America" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has the scoop on the best deals to shop, whether you're upgrading your home appliances and furniture, refreshing your wardrobe ahead of spring or indulging in a new product to help you feel your best.
Below, check out all her top picks for where to shop and what to browse!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Appliance sales
The Home Depot's Presidents Day sale is going on now through Feb. 26 and includes huge savings on refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, microwaves and energy-efficient washer and dryer sets. Shop now to receive special pricing on items like an LG stackable washer with TurboWash 360° technology and AI technology that detects fabric texture and load size to automatically select the best settings for your wash.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Front Load Washer in Black Steel with Steam and TurboWash360 Technology
- $998
- $1249
- Home Depot
Furniture sales
Lovesac's highly customizable furniture is built to last a lifetime and to evolve with your family's changing needs thanks to endless add-ons and configurations, as well as classics like the Citysac that comes in a variety of sizes to fit your space. Save 30% sitewide now through Feb. 17.
Fashion sales
Looking for deals on clothing for the whole family? Lands' End has you covered with 40% off your entire order -- and that includes home essentials, too!
Men's Traditional Fit Essential Lightweight Poplin Shirt
- $14.99 - $25.98
- $52.95 - $52.95
- Land's End
Men's Recover 5 Pocket Traditional Fit Comfort Waist Denim Jeans
- $24.98
- $84.95
- Land's End
Men's Short Sleeve Slub Johnny Collar Polo
- $11.98 - $14.98
- $49.95 - $49.95
- Land's End
Women's Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
- $84.98 - $99.48
- $199.95 - $199.95
- Land's End
Girls Short Sleeve Curved Hem Graphic Tee Shirt
- $13.77 - $16.06
- $22.95 - $22.95
- Land's End
Boy's Husky Iron Knee Wrinkle Resistant Plain Front Chino Pants
- $19.99
- $33.95
- Land's End
Kids Athletic Lightweight Hooded Sweatshirt
- $15.19 - $31.46
- $37.99 - $44.95
- Land's End
Beauty sales
Ulta has a plethora of deals to shop this weekend, including buy one, get one 50% off travel-size beauty during the Mix and Match Mini Event, where you can stock up on all your long weekend and spring break needs.
From Feb. 14-17, you can also get $10 off $50 purchases and $20 off $100 purchases by using the code UBLOVE10 or UBLOVE20 at Ulta.com or in the Ulta Beauty App. This includes prestige brands and fragrances, so treat yourself to a luxe post-Valentine's Day gift.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Gel Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
- $17
- Ulta
Even more sales!
Best car seat deal
Best electronics deal
Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger
- $99.99
- $149.95
- Amazon
Best kitchen appliance deal
Best kids clothing deal
Old Navy is featuring deals up to 50% off jeans, active wear, dresses, tees and more.