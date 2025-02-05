Shop Ariana Grande's Swarovski jewelry collection: 'I can't wait for everyone to discover their unique sparkle'
We see it, we like it, we want it: The Ariana Grande Swarovski collection is here.
On Jan. 30, Swarovski dropped a capsule collection "that celebrates the love of music and the art of timeless style," according to an Instagram post from the brand, co-created with Ariana Grande and Swarovski Global Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert.
The collection evokes an old Hollywood feel, with nods to Grande's craft: There are "violin key-inspired bangles" and asymmetric crystal pearl earrings in the form of a treble clef.
Romantic styles featuring heart-shaped crystals are ideal gifts for Valentine's Day and beyond: a tennis necklace, stud earrings, and a pendant necklace she'll want to wear again and again.
"I’m thrilled to continue my creative journey with Swarovski by bringing my love for music and self-expression to this shining jewelry collection, co-designed with Giovanna," Grande said in a press release. "I can’t wait for everyone to discover their unique sparkle and enjoy these beautiful pieces as much as I do."
The collection starts at $129, and all pieces are under $500.
Continue below to shop!
Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule Collection
Ariana Grande x Swarovski Tennis necklace - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $330
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski Tennis bracelet - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $250
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski Tennis choker - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $280
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski Y necklace - Crystal pearl, Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $229
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski pendant - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $149
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski set - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $250
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski stud earrings - Mixed cuts, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $129
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski necklace - Crystal pearl, Heart cut, Heart, White, Rhodium plated
- $480
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski drop earrings - Crystal Pearl, Mixed cuts, White, Rhodium plated
- $330
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski choker - Crystal pearl, Round cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $330
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski ear cuffs - Baguette cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $179
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski hoop earrings - Crystal pearl, Baguette cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $199
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski bangle - Crystal pearl, Baguette cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $330
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski clip earrings - Asymmetrical design, Crystal pearl, Baguette cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $350
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski bracelet - Crystal pearl, Round cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $189
- Swarovski
Ariana Grande x Swarovski hair clip - Crystal pearl, Baguette cut, White, Rhodium plated
- $480
- Swarovski