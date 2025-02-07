Are you snowed in but still craving fresh, hot pizza for dinner? "Good Morning America" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has "The Right Stuff" to help you whip up the perfect pie at home.
From the tools you need like kitchen shears and pizza peels to portable pizza ovens that offer year-round access to perfectly fired pizza, these tools make it a cinch to build and bake your new favorite recipe without leaving home.
Pizza ovens
A portable pizza oven is a great investment for anyone who wants quick, easy access to delicious pizza at home or for on-the-go folks who like to camp or cook out with friends.
Designed for chefs, the GOZNEY Roccbox pizza oven has a compact design to fit effortlessly into any space, as well as retractable legs, a detachable burner and a built-in thermometer that make it easy to take anywhere. This oven cooks at up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit for fast, crisp pizza anytime.
Ooni ovens, seen here in the 12-inch and 16-inch sizes, also reach 950 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook fresh, stone-baked pizza in as little as 60 seconds. They come in propane-powered and natural gas-powered models and have an innovative L-shaped design for one-turn cooking.
Kitchen and herb scissors
Kitchen scissors make it a breeze to chop herbs, dough and other must-haves for making and topping your perfect pizza. Try this highly rated pair from OXO for the perfect cut every time.
Pizza night essentials kit
Skip scrambling for the right ingredients with this convenient kit that makes two thin-crust pizzas. The dough mix, seasonal blend and sauce is all included, just add your favorite toppings for a custom creation.
Pizza peel
Be safe while pulling your pie from the oven with this non-stick pizza peel that features a bamboo handle, high temperature resistance, a nonstick surface and ergonomic design for comfortable handling.