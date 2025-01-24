A snowy day may be great for aesthetics, but too much snow can often create problems for our daily routines.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is shopping for key snow solutions so you can get back to building your snowman. Bergamotto found everything from a back-saving tool handle attachment to pet-friendly safety salt and a sidewalk scraper to help clear ice.
Bergamotto also has a highly-rated windshield cover, available at Amazon, to make your morning commute easier after a snowstorm.
Check out Bergamotto's picks below!
Snow shovel
This snow shovel features an 18-inch polypropylene blade with an aluminum wear strip to avoid damaging your surfaces. Plus, it has an added handle to help you scoop more with less effort and strain on your back. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 4,000 reviews.
Tool grip
Add this BackEZ back-saving tool grip to any long handle stick tool to help you stand taller while shoveling. The brand boasts that it can "reduce physical effort, blisters, backache and hand fatigue," according to its product description on Amazon.
Sidewalk scraper
Use this Ames scraper to scrape layers of ice and snow off your sidewalk, driveways and flooring. But don't put it away after winter! Use it year-round in the garden to help remove weeds and tree roots.
Pet-friendly salt
Pet-owners should look for pet-friendly salts to help navigate their space safely while keeping pets' paws safe.
Windshield cover
After a snowstorm, make getting in your car a little simpler with the EcoNour windshield cover. It's available in multiple sizes and designed to cover your entire windshield, plus it boasts that it "prevents ice, snow, frost, and sleet from accumulating, while its soft inner lining safeguards your windshield from scratches."
