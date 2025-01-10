Want to level up your 2025 fitness routine?
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all of the best fitness essentials for the new year.
Bergamotto showcased the Therabody Theragun Mini, for example, as well as Forme posture-correcting bras, weighted hula hoops and more.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Theragun mini
The Theragun mini, Therabody's smallest, lightest Theragun, is a great on-the-go massage tool for fitness-lovers. It boasts that it can decrease muscle soreness and fatigue, release tension and knots, speed up recovery and more, according to the brand's website. The Theragun mini has three speeds and three attachments for personalized treatments. Keep it in your gym bag and use Therabody's app for guided routines.
Forme bras
Forme's Revive, Power and Radiance bras are hard-working wardrobe essentials to help you correct your posture. The Revive bra "offers the strongest upper body support and is recommended for musculoskeletal health benefits," and the Power bra is "designed to immediately improve your upper body alignment and body foundation." The Radiance bra has "a roomier design in front ideal for those with a fuller figure." The bras are available in various colors so you can match them back to your favorite athletic wear. Use code GMA20 to save 20% on these Forme bras. Minimum purchase of $180 required. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Valid through 2:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 11.
Forme Revive Bra + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
Use code GMA20 to save 20% on this Forme bra. Minimum purchase of $180 required. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Valid through 2:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 11.
- $199
- Forme
Forme Power Bra + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
Use code GMA20 to save 20% on this Forme bra. Minimum purchase of $180 required. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Valid through 2:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 11.
- $189
- Forme
Forme Radiance Bra + Use code GMA20 to save 20%
Use code GMA20 to save 20% on this Forme bra. Minimum purchase of $180 required. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Valid through 2:59 a.m. ET on Jan. 11.
- $189
- Forme
FIT ON FORM weighted hula hoop
This weighted hula hoop has detachable knots to adjust for your waistline. Turn on your favorite workout music and do a fun hula-hoop workout right in your home or backyard!
ZELUS weighted vest
Wear this ZELUS weight vest while you workout to level up your routine. It's available in six colors and seven sizes (based on weight) on Amazon and features detachable front zipper pockets for your phone or car keys, as well as a rear elastic-mesh pocket.
Weighted jump ropes
Love to jump rope? Try a new weighted version this year for a total body workout. This HPYGN rope at Walmart boasts an anti-slip handle and an anti-friction protection sleeve. We love that you can pack your jump rope up and take it with you while you travel for an efficient workout right from your hotel room.